Clearfield's Kevin Morgan Named Fiber Broadband Association Chair-Elect

MINNEAPOLIS -- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced that Kevin Morgan, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, has been elected to the position of Chairman-Elect for the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA). Morgan will serve one year as Chairman-Elect then transition to the position of Chairman of the Board in 2019. This position is critical for leading key agenda-setting initiatives of the Fiber Broadband Association to help accelerate fiber deployment.

“Kevin has been a key part of our leadership team for several years, providing critical insight, valued experience, and a commitment to the organization that is greatly appreciated,” said Heather Burnett Gold, President and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association. “Having someone of Kevin’s caliber helping guide the organization the next two years will ensure the organization helps the market realize the full potential for fiber broadband.”

Morgan served as the 2015 Board of Directors Chairman for the Fiber Broadband Association and is currently serving a three-year term as a Board member (2017-19). He was first elected to the Board in 2010 and is past Chair of the Government Affairs committee and Marketing committee for the Fiber Broadband Association. Morgan began his career at BellSouth, now a part of AT&T, where he worked as the lead product evaluations resource of broadband technologies in the Science & Technology department. Over his career, he has gained extensive experience in advanced communications technology, fiber optic systems and business product marketing

“The impact that fiber broadband has on people, businesses and communities is profound, changing the way we communicate, interact and entertain,” said Morgan. “The Fiber Broadband Association serves as unifying force within the market, helping shape policy, share information and help the industry understand the social, economic and personal benefits of this core enabling technology.”

Clearfield Inc. (Nasdaq: CLFD)