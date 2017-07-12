& cplSiteName &

Clearfield's Kevin Morgan Named Fiber Broadband Association Chair-Elect

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
12/12/2017
50%
50%

MINNEAPOLIS -- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced that Kevin Morgan, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, has been elected to the position of Chairman-Elect for the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA). Morgan will serve one year as Chairman-Elect then transition to the position of Chairman of the Board in 2019. This position is critical for leading key agenda-setting initiatives of the Fiber Broadband Association to help accelerate fiber deployment.

“Kevin has been a key part of our leadership team for several years, providing critical insight, valued experience, and a commitment to the organization that is greatly appreciated,” said Heather Burnett Gold, President and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association. “Having someone of Kevin’s caliber helping guide the organization the next two years will ensure the organization helps the market realize the full potential for fiber broadband.”

Morgan served as the 2015 Board of Directors Chairman for the Fiber Broadband Association and is currently serving a three-year term as a Board member (2017-19). He was first elected to the Board in 2010 and is past Chair of the Government Affairs committee and Marketing committee for the Fiber Broadband Association. Morgan began his career at BellSouth, now a part of AT&T, where he worked as the lead product evaluations resource of broadband technologies in the Science & Technology department. Over his career, he has gained extensive experience in advanced communications technology, fiber optic systems and business product marketing

“The impact that fiber broadband has on people, businesses and communities is profound, changing the way we communicate, interact and entertain,” said Morgan. “The Fiber Broadband Association serves as unifying force within the market, helping shape policy, share information and help the industry understand the social, economic and personal benefits of this core enabling technology.”

Clearfield Inc. (Nasdaq: CLFD)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Here's Pai in Your Eye
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 12/11/2017
Ericsson & Samsung to Supply Verizon With Fixed 5G Gear
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/11/2017
The Anatomy of Automation: Q&A With Cisco's Roland Acra
Steve Saunders, Founder, Light Reading, 12/7/2017
You Can't Fix OTT Streaming Problems If You Can't See Them
Mike Hollyman, Head of Consulting Engineering, Nokia Deepfield, 12/8/2017
Eurobites: Ericsson Restates Its Financials, Warns of Impairment Charges
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 12/8/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Don't Fall Asleep on the Job! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives