Calix Reports Q4 Sales Growth

PETALUMA, Calif. -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $131.8 million, an increase of 25.5% compared to $105.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2015.

“We ended 2016 with record revenues for the fourth quarter as well as the full year 2016 which marks our fourth consecutive year of growth. We expect this growth to continue as service providers increasingly deploy transformative solutions from our software defined access portfolio,” said Carl Russo, Calix, Inc. President and CEO. “However, as we invested in our services offerings we experienced higher than expected costs in our turnkey network improvement projects, particularly as activity accelerated to meet project schedules, resulting in earnings coming in below our expectations,” added Russo. The GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $11.5 million, or $(0.23) per basic and fully diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $9.5 million, or $(0.19) per basic and fully diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2015.

“We can see a finite period through the first half of 2017 during which these higher costs will continue to impact a part of our services business,” said William Atkins, Calix, Inc. Executive Vice President and CFO. “We also see strong revenue momentum and an array of opportunities with both existing and prospective customers heading into 2017. We will continue to focus resources on our growth initiatives including the software defined access portfolio while optimizing our cost structure, as planned, in the traditional systems and services segment,” added Atkins.

The company’s non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $6.8 million, or $(0.14) per fully diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or $(0.03) per fully diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2015. A reconciliation of our fourth quarter 2016 operating results from GAAP to non-GAAP is provided in this release.

Calix Networks Inc. (NYSE: CALX)