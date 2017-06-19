Calix Appoints New CMO

PETALUMA, Calif. -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX), the world leader in Subscriber Driven Intelligent Access, today announced that Matt Collins, a seasoned marketing leader and visionary in helping customers embrace cutting-edge technologies, has joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective today. Matt brings over 20 years of experience to Calix having led global marketing teams and strategic initiatives focused on business transformation, growth enablement, and customer success at leading technology and services companies.

Although Software Defined Access, next generation technologies, and cloud-based behavioral analytics provide extraordinary transformation opportunities for communications service providers, the path to change and sustained long-term success can be hard to visualize, much less implement. Calix is embracing the obligation to its customers to make its vision, the opportunity for transformation, and the path to success crystal clear, and contrast it with others who are obfuscating this path with middleware “shims” and orchestration layers that are slowing progress – built to hide systems that are not yet ready to make the leap to Software Defined Access. Providing this clarity of vision and opportunity is what Matt has repeatedly done throughout his career in industries facing similar critical junctures at Dun & Bradstreet, IBM, McKinsey & Company, and Merck. Now, in the newly formed role of CMO, Matt brings his deep expertise in technology, data, and analytics to Calix to help our customers leverage AXOS and Calix Cloud to dramatically transform their businesses and delight their subscribers with an unmatched subscriber experience.

“We are excited to have a visionary and experienced leader like Matt command our marketing strategy and initiatives, as we believe it is imperative that our customers understand the unique opportunity that Calix provides them,” said Michael Weening, EVP of sales and marketing at Calix. “We have the best technology in the industry, from the world’s only Software Defined Access platform, AXOS, that offers service providers access to anyPHY, anyPON, a seamless path to anySDN, and a growing arsenal of modules that are transforming the capabilities of the access network, to the award-winning GigaFamily and Calix Cloud that are raising the subscriber experience bar to new heights. That said, we realize that the recipe for customer success is not only about having the best technology, but helping our customers rapidly convert our innovation into business benefit. This is why we have been investing in world-class teams to serve and communicate with our customers, and leaders like Matt who bring decades of experience driving transformation across industries. We look forward to Matt’s leadership as we share the full benefits of our accelerated pace of innovation with our industry, and help customers and prospects alike understand and realize the extraordinary possibilities that the expanding Calix portfolio offers.”

