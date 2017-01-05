& cplSiteName &

Calix Adds Layer 3 Routing to Software-Defined Access

5/3/2017
PETALUMA, Calif. -- Calix, which produces Subscriber Driven Intelligent Access, today announced the introduction of AXOS RPm (Routing Protocol Module), a software module that enables Layer 3 intelligence and routing capabilities in the service provider’s most strategic asset – the access network connecting their subscriber to the content and applications in the data center and cloud. Enabled by Calix AXOS, a Software Defined Access (SDA) architecture, this new module allows any telco to transform their physically oriented Layer 2 access network into a fast, simple, and always-on Layer 3 ready network to implement monitoring, accounting, and policy services where it’s needed most – close to the subscriber.

As the number of subscriber devices connected to service provider networks increases every day, having visibility into how subscribers are using the network is critical to their success. AXOS RPm enables this visibility via Layer 3 routing, including static routing and protocols such as OSPF/IS-IS and BGP, which provides greater visibility and control of the access network, from the core to the endpoint. Furthermore, AXOS RPm is capable of being deployed deep in the access network in Calix AXOS E9-2 Intelligent Edge Systems, E7-2 Modular Access Systems, and E3-2 Intelligent PON Nodes. With this intelligence closer to the subscriber than ever before, service providers can be more agile in managing and delivering an unmatched subscriber experience.

“Traditional telecom access networks have been built on a Layer 2 networking model, optimized for simplicity of operation when delivering predictable, service provider controlled services, but one that becomes challenged when faced with on-demand services, unpredictable bandwidth demands, and the need for a subscriber driven service experience,” said Shane Eleniak, Calix vice president of systems products. “AXOS RPm and the Layer 3 model provide new levels of intelligence in the access network. Calix customers will benefit from having greater visibility into subscriber behaviors, resulting in significantly more informed and proactive network management capabilities as well as heightened control of the subscriber experience. The transition timetable for service providers to move from Layer 2 to Layer 3 will vary widely, but with the flexibility of AXOS, our customers can use these intelligent components with their Layer 2 network before the transition is complete, giving a truly customizable approach to meet each service provider’s specific needs based on Software Defined Access.”

By adding Layer 3 routing capability to the access network, service providers no longer need to manage two types of networks, the Layer 2 access network, which is sandwiched between the Layer 3 subscriber network, and the Layer 3 edge network. With a single network model from core to premises, service providers will benefit from the simplification of routers in the edge network and elimination of the overhead required for the Layer 2 to Layer 3 conversions.

“In a world that is rapidly becoming subscriber driven, with growing streaming video demands and new IoT devices introduced into the home and business every day, having the visibility into how subscribers are using the network is key for service provider success,” said Teresa Mastrangelo, principal and founder of Broadbandtrends. “Telcos need this visibility more than ever with Layer 3 enabled competitors gaining more of the new broadband subscribers each year. With routing and Layer 3 awareness in the access network, telcos can level the playing field by using network data and intelligence to deliver an unmatched subscriber experience.”

For telecom service providers, the era of Subscriber Driven Intelligent Access starts now, catalyzed by the Calix AXOS platform and a series of new modules, including RPm, that provide the foundation for the rapid introduction of Layer 3 intelligence, routing, and other capabilities. For those service providers, ready to make the leap, Calix offers a wide variety of AXOS systems, supporting anyPHY and anySDN, to snap into their existing operational model. For those still looking for the right timing and opportunity to implement their SDA transition plan, the flexibility of Calix AXOS systems allows service providers to stay with a Layer 2 model as long as needed, and to strike when ready to give their network the advantages of Layer 3 intelligence.

Calix Networks Inc. (NYSE: CALX)

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.