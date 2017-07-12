AT&T Fiber Available in 5 New Markets

DALLAS -- To continue to improve how our customers connect, we’ve launched our ultra-fast internet service in 5 new metro areas – Springfield, Mo., Corpus Christi, Texas, Madison, Wis., Southeastern Tenn. and Wichita, Kan.

We now market our 100% fiber network powered by AT&T Fiber to over 7 million locations across 67 metros. These launches extend our lead as the largest fiber network within our 21-state home internet footprint.

We plan to reach at least 12.5 million locations by mid-2019. An ultra-fast internet connection powered by AT&T Fiber lets you quickly access and stream the latest online movies, music and games. You can easily telecommute, video-conference, upload and download photos and videos, and connect faster to the cloud.

Eligible locations can choose from a range of internet speed plans on our 100% fiber network designed to deliver the same speeds up and down. These plans include AT&T Internet 50, AT&T Internet 100 and AT&T Internet 1000.

