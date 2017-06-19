Altice USA Reports FTTH Progress

NEW YORK -- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video service operators in the United States and the provider of Optimum and Suddenlink-branded internet, TV and phone services, today provides an update on its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network deployment. Design and construction have commenced for several hundred thousand homes concurrently in areas of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The Company is on track to reach one million homes constructed by year end 2018.

Altice USA’s FTTH network will provide a superior customer experience, enabling a more connected home, business and society and delivering faster speeds to meet consumers’ demands into the future. Altice USA is the only major U.S. cable provider to have announced plans for a large-scale FTTH deployment.

Altice Founder Patrick Drahi joined Altice USA Chairman and CEO Dexter Goei at a fiber deployment site on Friday, August 11 on Long Island, New York to witness Altice’s fiber crews in action.

“We are incredibly pleased with the progress we are making on our fiber investment and look forward to lighting up this new, advanced network to enable innovative products and services to support our customers’ connectivity needs well into the future,” said Goei.

In addition to its fiber investment, Altice USA continues to roll out enhanced services to its customers via its existing HFC network. The Company has expanded 1 Gigabit broadband service to more than 60 percent of its Suddenlink footprint, including recently launching Gigabit service in seven cities across states including Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Additionally, the Company more than tripled its internet speeds in its Optimum footprint, now offering broadband speeds of up to 400 Mbps for residential customers and 450 Mbps for business customers.

