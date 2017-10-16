Adtran Touts SD-Access at BWF

BERLIN - Adtran, a provider of next-generation open networking solutions, will be showcasing its open and comprehensive suite of software-defined access (SD-Access) solutions at this month’s Broadband World Forum event in Berlin (booth E102).

“Adtran continues to be a leading proponent of open, SDN-controlled multi-vendor networks, launching the industry’s first open SD-Access architecture and becoming the first and only access supplier fully aligned with the Residential-CORD open reference architecture,” said Robert Conger, AVP of Cloud and Portfolio Strategy, Adtran. “This commitment enables service providers to graduate to a truly open, disaggregated access architecture built on data center principles.”

The following Adtran innovations are available to explore at its Broadband World Forum booth (E102):

10G PON Integration with Virtual Optical Line Termination Hardware Abstraction (VOLTHA), a pioneering solution in support of the Central Office Re-architected as a Data Center (CORD) initiative which is bolstering the microservices and dev-ops models simplifying the creation of new subscriber and operational services.

SD-Access interoperability validation of Adtran Mosaic Cloud platform, including a demonstration of Mosaic in an open, multi-vendor environment, in conjunction with the CORD initiative. It will also be showcasing Adtran Mosaic Activate in action, a software-orchestration application designed to accelerate new-customer service activation and the first of several scheduled applications within the Mosaic Subscriber Solutions & Experience portfolio launched earlier this year.

NG-PON2 wavelength mobility, with new non-service impacting wavelength agility and ultra-low latency and a demonstration of its NG-PON2 solution to support 5G and other mission critical applications, while optimizing asset utilization.

Live Gigabit service Gfast, including ongoing Adtran innovations in the Gfast standard 212MHz and coordinated dynamic time allocation (cDTA), delivering a symmetric gigabit experience over copper.

Gigabit-to-the-Basement and Super-Vectoring, as Adtran will showcase its new disruptive Gfast deployment model, Gigabit-to-the-Basement, extending gigabit services to 650m (10x further) to fiber termination, to enable network operators to deliver gigabit speeds in dense urban environments 5x faster and 7x lower cost per subscriber.

