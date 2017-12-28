Adtran Revises Q4 Outlook

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) announced revised revenue and earnings estimates for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2017. Based upon information currently available, revenue for the quarter is expected to be approximately $125 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share for the quarter are expected to be approximately $0.01. GAAP earnings per share for the quarter, assuming dilution, are expected to be a loss of approximately $0.04. Further, our current expectations are that revenue for the first quarter of 2018 will be in the range of the fourth quarter of 2017.
ADTRAN Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “Our performance this quarter has been significantly impacted by a merger-related review and slowdown in the spending at a domestic Tier 1 customer. Our current understanding is that this review will be completed in 60 to 90 days, at which time capital plans will be finalized. Going forward, recent awards and trials in Tier 1 customer accounts, both domestically and abroad, leave us very confident about our positioning.”
GAAP earnings per share exclude any potential income tax effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Non-GAAP earnings per share exclude the effect of acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments, and stock compensation expense.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.