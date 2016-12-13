Adtran Reports Q4

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) reported results for the fourth quarter 2016. For the quarter, sales were $162,986,000 compared to $139,013,000 for the fourth quarter of 2015. Net income was $7,572,000 compared to $5,718,000 for the fourth quarter of 2015.

Earnings per share, assuming dilution, were $0.16 compared to $0.12 for the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.21 compared to $0.16 for the fourth quarter of 2015. The reconciliation between GAAP earnings per share, diluted, and non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted, is in the table provided.

ADTRAN Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “Our revenue and EPS performance for the quarter exceeded expectations with total revenue increasing 17% over the same period last year. The solid fourth quarter and full year performance was a result of strong growth in our domestic business, driven by our leading market positions in CAF II and ultra-broadband solutions, continued growth in our services business, and the rebound of our international business. Our services and international businesses grew 55% and 46% respectively over the same period last year.

Global demand for broadband continued to grow as we bolstered our market positions in the U.S and Europe. We continue to be encouraged by the positive momentum we are experiencing as service providers seek transformation to grow revenue, reduce costs, and accelerate service delivery and deployment.”

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2016. The quarterly cash dividend is $0.09 per common share to be paid to holders of record at the close of business on February 2, 2017. The ex-dividend date is January 31, 2017, and the payment date is February 16, 2017.

