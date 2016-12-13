Aberdeen Council Hooks Up to CityFibre

LONDON -- Aberdeen’s schools, libraries and other public buildings are set to receive a 21st century boost after Aberdeen City Council became the latest organisation to benefit from its connection to CityFibre’s transformational Gigabit City pure fibre networks.

Delivered in partnership with Capita as part of the Scotland-wide SWAN programme, the network, which is already benefitting Aberdeen businesses, will support the Council’s growing demand for bandwidth and resilience.

Over 100 public buildings will be connected to the ultra-fast, pure fibre network, delivering cost savings and improvements to digital systems and services such as online administration, public Wi-Fi, and classroom e-learning.

This announcement marks yet another milestone in CityFibre's deployment of pure fibre infrastructure across all of Scotland’s cities. It comes shortly after the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement, where policies were announced to encourage investment into future-proof pure fibre connectivity. Aberdeen joins both Edinburgh and Stirling City Councils at the forefront of pure fibre adoption and digital transformation, strengthening CityFibre’s existing investment and commitment to the city.

CityFibre