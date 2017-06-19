Openreach, NetComm Wireless Demo FTTdp Gfast Tech

SYDNEY -- NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) and Openreach (a wholly owned and independently governed division of the BT Group) have successfully completed a world first Fibre-to-the-Distribution-Point (FTTdp) based Gfast demonstration that achieved Gigabit speeds using a reverse power fed Gfast Distribution Point Unit (DPU) engineered by NetComm Wireless.

The Gfast DPU demonstration was conducted at BT Innovation Week 2017 from 12-16 June in Ipswich, UK, and reached 1.66 Gbps aggregate broadband speeds. The DPU was reverse powered over 40 metres of copper lead-in cable, and used spectrum frequency of up to 212MHz.

The NetComm Wireless DPU is installed in a pit, or on a telegraph pole, providing a cost-effective solution to improve broadband speed, performance and capacity. It supports the latest ITU Gfast specification amendments and can deliver aggregate Gigabit speeds when installed up to 150m from the premise. Designed to enable scalable deployments, the Gfast DPU features support for VDSL2.

Timo Brouwer, Chief Operating Officer, NetComm Wireless said: "NetComm Wireless began developing FTTdp DPUs when it became clear that an alternative to fibre to the premises was needed. Openreach is always looking forward, and we are pleased to have demonstrated the latest generation of Gfast FTTdpcapabilities that will support the broadband demands of the future."

Peter Bell, Director, Network Solutions & Operations, Openreach said: "Our aim is to deliver high-speeds to as many people, as quickly as possible. We've outlined plans to provide ultrafast speeds to 12 million premises by the end of 2020 and we want to go further. We're working with NetComm Wireless to understand how we can deploy this technology closer to the premises to reach even more customers."

