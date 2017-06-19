Eurobites: DT Trials G.fast for MDUs

Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) and Adtran Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTN) have begun lab testing the latest standard iteration of G.fast technology at 212MHz over copper for multi-dwelling units (MDUs) in Germany. The testing uses a fiber-to-the-business (FTTB) model, using fiber to the MDU and then making use of G.fast over existing wiring within the building itself. The 212MHz G.fast standard, says Adtran, doubles the usable spectrum, allowing service providers to deliver gigabit speeds over a single copper pair. Adtran is a long-time supplier of fixed broadband technology to Deutsche Telekom so it comes as no surprise that it is engaging in these G.fast lab tests with the German incumbent. (See Adtran Reaps Rewards of Vectoring Ramp-Up at Deutsche Telekom.)
In other DT news, the operator's IT services arm, T-Systems International GmbH , has introduced a new IP trunk phone line for enterprises, called Corporate SIP International. According to T-Systems, companies that previously relied on a PABX can better manage their telephony and reduce operating expenses using the product.
Openreach , the network access company that is in the process of legally separating itself from BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA), has launched a consultation with communications service providers to measure the demand for a large-scale fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network in the UK. It also plans to engage further with government and regulator Ofcom on the issue. In a statement explaining the plan, Openreach CEO Clive Selley says: "With the right conditions we believe we could make FTTP available to as many as 10 million homes and businesses by the mid-2020s, but we need to understand if there's sufficient demand to justify the roll-out, and support for the enablers needed to build a viable business case. That includes removing barriers to investment and incentivising those, like Openreach, who are prepared to take a commercial risk." During an earnings call in January, BT suggested that the increasing viability of higher-speed broadband technologies could make a wider FTTP rollout more likely. (See BT Hints at More Widespread FTTP Rollout.)
Polish operator Exatel is trumpeting what it claims is the world's first successful live test of Rapid 5G technology test in a public space. Rapid 5G is a prototype 5G technology born of a collaboration between universities and research establishments in Europe and Japan. The test consisted of extremely high-resolution video broadcasts delivered through 5G antenna modules installed in Warsaw's Blue City shopping center.
Oracle Corp. (Nasdaq: ORCL)'s continuing push into cloud services is to create 1,000 new jobs in the EMEA region, Bloomberg reports. The company did not specify which jobs would be going where.
Pay-TV giant Sky (NYSE, London: SKY) is extending its relationship with Yospace, the dynamic ad insertion platform, with Sky's German unit choosing the platform for its Sky Go mobile TV offering. Dynamic ad insertion technology is intended to enable more relevant and appropriate ad to be "stitched" into the TV content.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Viavi's Koji Okamoto discusses CATV technology and trends with Alan Breznick of Light Reading. From DOCSIS 3.1 deployment to the impact of Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), bringing fiber closer to the home, and leveraging DWDM technology for business services.
At ANGA COM 2017, Cyrille Morelle, president and CEO of VeEX, updates Alan Breznick with VeEX's new products and technology. This includes VeSion cloud-based platform for network monitoring, AT2500-3G advanced spectrum analyzer and MTTplus-900 WiFi Air Expert module. He also comments on DOCSIS 3.1 deployment and Remote PHY technology.
Versa CEO Kelly Ahuja discusses with Carol Wilson the current status and trends in the SD-WAN market, Versa's innovation around building a software platform with broad contextualization, and the advantages that startups can bring to the SD-WAN market.
ARRIS's John Ulm says a major accomplishment of SCTE•ISBE's Energy 2020 program is increased focus on power cost and consumption, including inclusion of energy requirements in operators' RFPs and RFIs.
A Gigabit access platform being deployed today must be able to deliver all types of services to an increasing number of devices. A non-blocking architecture is necessary to support the ever-increasing growth in bandwidth demand. The Huawei Gigabit access solution is based on a distributed design that is fully scalable to deliver a unprecedented performance.
As service providers transition their SD-WAN solution from trials and limited deployments into production at large scale, there are important considerations to successfully operationalize these solutions and realize their full potential, without adding complexity, introducing uncertainty or disrupting current business operations. Sunil Khandekar, CEO and Founder ...
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.