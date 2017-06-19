& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: DT Trials G.fast for MDUs

Paul Rainford
7/18/2017
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Openreach probes FTTP demand; Exatel trials Rapid 5G; Oracle's cloud push creates 1,000 EMEA jobs.

  • Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) and Adtran Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTN) have begun lab testing the latest standard iteration of G.fast technology at 212MHz over copper for multi-dwelling units (MDUs) in Germany. The testing uses a fiber-to-the-business (FTTB) model, using fiber to the MDU and then making use of G.fast over existing wiring within the building itself. The 212MHz G.fast standard, says Adtran, doubles the usable spectrum, allowing service providers to deliver gigabit speeds over a single copper pair. Adtran is a long-time supplier of fixed broadband technology to Deutsche Telekom so it comes as no surprise that it is engaging in these G.fast lab tests with the German incumbent. (See Adtran Reaps Rewards of Vectoring Ramp-Up at Deutsche Telekom.)

  • In other DT news, the operator's IT services arm, T-Systems International GmbH , has introduced a new IP trunk phone line for enterprises, called Corporate SIP International. According to T-Systems, companies that previously relied on a PABX can better manage their telephony and reduce operating expenses using the product.

  • Openreach , the network access company that is in the process of legally separating itself from BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA), has launched a consultation with communications service providers to measure the demand for a large-scale fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network in the UK. It also plans to engage further with government and regulator Ofcom on the issue. In a statement explaining the plan, Openreach CEO Clive Selley says: "With the right conditions we believe we could make FTTP available to as many as 10 million homes and businesses by the mid-2020s, but we need to understand if there's sufficient demand to justify the roll-out, and support for the enablers needed to build a viable business case. That includes removing barriers to investment and incentivising those, like Openreach, who are prepared to take a commercial risk." During an earnings call in January, BT suggested that the increasing viability of higher-speed broadband technologies could make a wider FTTP rollout more likely. (See BT Hints at More Widespread FTTP Rollout.)

  • Polish operator Exatel is trumpeting what it claims is the world's first successful live test of Rapid 5G technology test in a public space. Rapid 5G is a prototype 5G technology born of a collaboration between universities and research establishments in Europe and Japan. The test consisted of extremely high-resolution video broadcasts delivered through 5G antenna modules installed in Warsaw's Blue City shopping center.

  • Oracle Corp. (Nasdaq: ORCL)'s continuing push into cloud services is to create 1,000 new jobs in the EMEA region, Bloomberg reports. The company did not specify which jobs would be going where.

  • Pay-TV giant Sky (NYSE, London: SKY) is extending its relationship with Yospace, the dynamic ad insertion platform, with Sky's German unit choosing the platform for its Sky Go mobile TV offering. Dynamic ad insertion technology is intended to enable more relevant and appropriate ad to be "stitched" into the TV content.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.