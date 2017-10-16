Calix Intros First 48-Port Gfast Nodes

BERLIN -- Calix, provider of Subscriber Driven Intelligent Access, today announced the latest addition to its AXOS Gfast family with the introduction of the E3-48F Gfast Remote Node (sealed DPU) and E5-48F Gfast Node, the industry’s first 48-port, Amendment 3 solutions. Introducing these next generation Gfast solutions and beginning trials in a Tier 1 lab at this pace is only possible due to the speed of development that AXOS enables through its anyPHY hardware abstracted architecture. The AXOS E3-48F and E5-48F redefine both the performance and economics of Gfast deployment, especially in larger MDUs where old wiring has historically meant a sub-par subscriber experience. These latest Calix AXOS Gfast systems allow service providers to take advantage of a core tenet of Gfast Amendment 3, 212 MHz support, which doubles broadband speeds over copper and, when deployed with Calix cDTA and bonding technologies, delivers symmetrical speeds of up to 2 Gbps to subscribers. Industry-leading port densities that are three times that of competitive solutions dramatically reduce costs per port, while vectoring for up to 96 ports without the need for an external VCP further enhance scalability and deployment economics.

“The gigabit experience is fast becoming table stakes for service providers to capture and retain broadband-savvy subscribers. As such, service providers must find a way to deliver this experience, no matter where a subscriber is located," said Teresa Mastrangelo, founder and principal analyst at Broadbandtrends. "With the introduction of the new Calix solutions that support Gfast Amendment 3, service providers now have a more streamlined and economical approach to meeting these demands for subscribers in MDU locations and differentiating themselves through a consistent service offering across copper and fiber.”

With more people living in MDUs relative to other housing environments, MDUs represent a significant opportunity for service providers, as well as a significant challenge. There is a wide variety of variables when bringing broadband service to MDUs from wiring to building size to environmental differences, but Calix AXOS Gfast solutions provide a way for service providers to standardize on one technology for every scenario. Through AXOS, service providers can take advantage of an unparalleled time-to-market advantage through accelerated system installation and Always On capabilities that simplify operations and eliminate maintenance windows. By dramatically reducing the length of the prolonged and costly deployment cycle needed for fiber, today’s AXOS Gfast installations can be done in a matter of days, sometimes even hours.

“Calix has been the leader in coming to market with Gfast breakthroughs, enabled by our AXOS platform, from the first Gfast-bonded solution through the groundbreaking cDTA functionality which was demonstrated at last year's Broadband World Forum, and now the industry's first 48-port solution with Amendment 3 capabilities," said Shane Eleniak, Calix vice president of systems products. "Each of these advancements has been focused on enabling service providers to deliver an unmatched broadband experience to all subscribers, even those living in older buildings fed by copper. With the E3-48F and E5-48F, we are taking a big step forward in allowing our customers to have a competitive advantage in every deployment scenario."

