& cplSiteName &

Adtran Reaps Rewards of Vectoring Ramp-Up at Deutsche Telekom

Iain Morris
1/19/2017
50%
50%

Broadband equipment maker Adtran is poised for impressive growth in sales this year, according to a leading analyst, thanks partly to renewed investments in vectoring technology by Germany's Deutsche Telekom, one of its largest customers.

The company this week reported a healthy set of financial results for the last three months of 2016, with revenues up 17%, to $163 million, compared with the year-earlier period, and net income rising 32%, to $7.6 million. (See Adtran Reports Q4.)

"The solid fourth quarter and full-year performance was a result of strong growth in our domestic business, driven by our leading market positions in … ultra-broadband solutions, continued growth in our services business, and the rebound of our international business," said Tom Stanton, Adtran's CEO, in a company statement.

The figures are fueling optimism about the 2017 outlook for companies developing fixed-line, ultra-broadband technologies amid concern regarding the slowdown in other parts of the telecom equipment market.

Michael Genovese, an analyst at MKM Partners who has been tracking Adtran Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTN) for years, has reiterated a "buy" rating on the company and says he now expects Adtran to generate $706 million in revenues in 2017, up from a previous forecast of $668 million.

Revenues during the whole of 2016 came in at $637 million.

"We see wireline ultra-broadband access as one of the best secular stories in telecom equipment in 2017 and 2018," said Genovese in a research note. "The company is in the sweet spot of the vectoring cycle, and has the very promising G.fast and NG-PON2 cycles ahead." (See NG-PON 2 Almost Ready for Primetime, ADTRAN Exec Says and Verizon Proves NG-PON2 Interoperability.)

Vectoring technology aims to boost broadband speeds on short copper loops by cutting out the noise interference between lines, and it has drawn a major commitment from Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT). Having overcome a series of regulatory hurdles, the German incumbent plans to extend vectoring-based networks to about 80% of German premises by the end of next year. (See DT's $1.1B Vectoring Plans Thrown Into Doubt After New Ruling.)

The rollout of gigabit broadband access networks is spreading. Find out what's happening where in our dedicated Gigabit Cities content channel here on Light Reading.

While Adtran has not publicly named Deutsche Telekom as a customer, it has revealed it is providing vectoring technology to a major German operator, effectively identifying the incumbent as the company in question.

Genovese blames the aggressive pace of Deutsche Telekom's vectoring rollout for weak gross margins at Adtran in the fourth quarter. But he expects margins to recover "to the mid-to-high 40s from the current low 40s" in future quarters as the product mix during the vectoring deployment shifts away from "chassis" equipment and toward more profitable "line cards."

Beyond vectoring, Adtran also appears to be playing a major role in Deutsche Telekom's "supervectoring" scheme. Unlike vectoring, this technology works by extending the frequency range over which signals travel, to an upper limit of 35MHz (VDSL networks operate in the 2-17MHz range), and could theoretically deliver as much as 300 Mbit/s on the download -- compared with the 100 Mbit/s that vectoring promises. (See Adtran Squares Up to Huawei on Supervectoring.)

As Genovese points out, other technologies in Adtran's crosshairs include G.fast and NG-PON2. Like supervectoring, the former delivers improvements on short copper loops by further extending the frequency range, while NG-PON2 is a next-generation fiber standard that could support multi-gigabit-speed services. (See Service Provider Split Emerges Over NG-PON2 Upgrade.)

— Iain Morris, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, News Editor, Light Reading

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Ray@LR
50%
50%
Ray@LR,
 User Rank: Blogger
1/19/2017 | 8:50:33 AM
More positivity for broadband tech sector
Nokia's one bright spot towards end of 2016 was the broadband access unit so this follows that trend. Lots of drivers, including 5G preparation, as we have noted in the past...
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Educational Resources Archive
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Web-Scale View
1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Cloud Scale Networking: Automation, Virtualization & Simplification
1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

Cisco's Sanjeev Mervana outlines the latest innovations in networking technology at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
LRTV Custom TV
ADVA Talks Innovation & the Future of Networking
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Christoph Glingener, CTO of ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the current state of the industry, cooperation and collaboration, open innovation and the future of networking.
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
LRTV Interviews
Masergy: Ability to Adapt Key for NFV
1|16|17   |   6:40   |   (0) comments

Speaking at Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Masergy's VP, Global Technology, Ray Watson, said agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that are driving business for the managed service provider today.
LRTV Interviews
Equinix: The Data Explosion
1|13|17   |   4:16   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talked about how Equinix is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for a future filled with millions of connected IoT devices.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
1|12|17   |   6:05   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
LRTV Interviews
Boingo: Prepping for Millions of Devices
1|12|17   |   5:07   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Boingo's CTO Derek Peterson discusses how wireless operators will address the needs of low-bandwidth and high-bandwidth apps at the same time, the need for more MHz, the impact of IoT and more.
LRTV Interviews
Comcast Shows Off Gig Gateway at CES
1|11|17   |     |   (1) comment

With its largest presence at CES in years, Comcast took the wraps off its long-awaited gigabit gateway and a new platform for managing the home WiFi network. Light Reading Senior Editor Mari Silbey sat down with EVP Chris Satchell to discuss the latest Comcast advance, and met with VP of Product Strategy and Development Andrea Peiro to walk through a demo of the ...
LRTV Interviews
Colt: End-to-End Key for 2017
1|10|17   |   6:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
From the Founder
Cisco's Clemson on Mobile Cloud Video
1|9|17   |     |   (1) comment

Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators. "If you think about where we're going… whether it's a mobile application, or a video ...
LRTV Custom TV
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IOT
1|9|17   |     |   (0) comments

Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions role and foundation for the Imminent Arrival of 5G & IOT.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
A Women in Comms Glossary
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 1/18/2017
Next Plugfest Gets G.fast Closer to Market
Brian Santo, Senior editor, Test & Measurement / Components, Light Reading, 1/13/2017
TV's Paradox: No HDR Without 4K
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/17/2017
Cable Has One Thing Verizon Needs
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/17/2017
Qualcomm Study Predicts 5G Will Create 22M Jobs by 2035
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/17/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.