Adtran Gfast Extends Gigabit Reach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Adtran, a provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced its new disruptive Gfast deployment model to enable network operators to deliver gigabit speeds as widely as possible throughout their networks. Operators in highly competitive dense urban and urban environments are often challenged in their ability to extend their fiber-based gigabit services because of the time and cost associated with trenching fiber.

Typical Fiber to the Distribution Point (FTTdp) or Building (FTTB) solutions extend fiber services by 50 to 100 meters, however with Adtran’s new Gigabit-to-the-Basement (GTTB) solution, gigabit services can be extended out to 650m from where the fiber ends. This added distance eliminates construction requirements that can often delay service roll outs, enabling service providers to offer gigabit services in just days or weeks versus months or years. Adtran’s GTTB solution overcomes the construction impediments that usually slow down new service introduction. By launching gigabit services from the existing fiber-fed cabinet locations, operators are able to roll out services two to five times faster and at a fraction of the cost of traditional FTTdp/B solutions.

“Regulatory bodies such as the FCC and EU understand the economic benefits of a broadband-connected society and have crafted policies that drive communities towards gigabit speeds over the next 5-10 years,” said Jaimie Lenderman, senior analyst, Ovum. “The capabilities demonstrated by Adtran have the potential to enable many existing cabinets/nodes to connect and rollout gigabit services, which support turning this vision into reality.”

This new solution expands the Adtran Gfast portfolio by combining Adtran’s 2nd generation SDX 2200 series of 212MHz, reverse powered Gfast DPUs with the Adtran bonded Super-Vectoring (VDSL2 35b) technology, providing gigabit rates from existing cabinet infrastructure and thus extending gigabit services significantly. Adtran’s innovative GTTB service supports network operators’ ability to significantly expedite gigabit services deployments to a considerable percentage of their customer base.

“This innovative solution combines two next-generation ultra-broadband technologies, and allows service providers to use either fiber or bonded vectored VDSL2 to backhaul Gfast services,” said Werner Heinrich, Director, Portfolio Management, Broadband Solutions, Adtran. “This announcement showcases Adtran’s ability to deliver disruptive solutions to the market, utilizing our deep domain experience in sealed outside plant, reverse power and market leading ultra-broadband technologies like Gfast and Super-Vectoring to enable our customers to meet market demand and exceed their customers’ expectations.”

