& cplSiteName &

The Future Is Foggy – HR Report

Iain Morris
1/4/2017
50%
50%

As nebulous as its name suggests, fog computing looks set to attract a lot of attention this year as one of several technologies that could support new business models and applications in the connectivity game.

For mobile operators, fog computing is unlikely to be a short-term revenue opportunity, according to a new study from Heavy Reading , the market-research arm of Light Reading. And while more progressive operators could emerge as important "enablers" of fog computing, it will be up to other players to take the lead in developing use cases, says Gabriel Brown, a senior analyst with Heavy Reading who co-authored the report.

In large part, it seems, that's because of the considerable uncertainty that surrounds fog computing -- which still evades any straightforward definition -- and its commercial proposition.

Many observers see parallels with the concept of edge computing, whereby IT resources are moved out of centralized facilities and deployed at basestations or basestation aggregation points, much closer to the end user. Proponents believe edge computing could help to reduce operating costs and create new service opportunities.

Want to know more about the Internet of Things? Check out our dedicated IoT content channel here on Light Reading.

Fog computing appears to go a step further, however. Instead of putting IT resources at an edge network facility, companies could introduce them into end-user equipment. While he does not use the fog computing expression, Peter Levine, a venture capitalist with Andreessen Horowitz, says this kind of move could support applications such as real-time image processing by car-mounted cameras. Indeed, it is easy to imagine fog computing playing a key role in the broader Internet of Things (IoT) market.

While many telcos may regard fog computing as a part of the IoT, some of the concept's chief supporters insist that it covers a multitude of deployment scenarios. "While MEC [mobile edge computing] is focused on the RAN [radio access network], fog includes access, edge and the devices themselves," said Steve Vandris, a board member for the OpenFog Consortium, during a conference in Germany last September. "It distributes computation across all these nodes." With a goal of creating an open fog computing architecture to support interoperability, the OpenFog Consortium counts ARM Holdings plc (Nasdaq: ARMHY; London: ARM), Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO), Dell, Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) and Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) as founding members. (See Will ETSI Lose Its Edge as Fog Rolls In?)

Table 1: MEC Vs OpenFog, According to OpenFog

MEC OpenFog
Focus on RAN [radio access network] cellular network access Access node/network connection agnostic, fully supporting cellular, unlicensed radio, wireline and optical interconnects
Focus on the RAN edge, adds computing in a single layer of nodes in the RAN Horizontal architecture for distributed computing, storage and networking services across cloud-to-thing continuum
Focus on mobile service providers, uses mobile carrier models Physical and logical hierarchy of fog nodes with north-south, east-west and diagonal connectivity: covers edge but also access and things in IoT intermediate layers between edge and cloud
MEC focuses on moving applications into the RAN, which requires many of the functions the OpenFog RA [reference architecuture] provides (e.g., distributing software/apps to edge nodes, orchestrating resources to support applications, managing the lifecycle of the software/apps distributed to the edge, and securing these distributed systems) Multi-tenant service models, virtualization, orchestration, management, uses enterprise and web-scale models
MEC can right-size the OpenFog RA to work inside RANs and for its newly expanded multi-access scope to support the fog-related functions MEC requires OpenFog is an SIG [special interest group] that partners with multiple SDOs [standards development organizations] to cover fog computing standardization needs across multiple disciplines, can leverage MEC technologies and APIs [application programming interfaces]
Source: OpenFog.

As grandiose as this sounds, it may do little to entice mobile operators to be answerable to returns-hungry investors. What's more, if intelligence moves from the network into devices, then players other than telcos -- including manufacturers and software developers -- may stand to be the main beneficiaries of fog computing.

Operators' wariness about the relatively new concept of fog computing is perhaps unsurprising given the lack of major commitments to edge computing, despite years of publicity. Rummaging through old magazine clippings this week, Light Reading's own Carol Wilson came across stories from the early 90s about "distributing intelligence to the edge of the network." Yet most respondents to a recent Light Reading survey were unconvinced that edge computing is as strategically important as other next-generation technologies. (See The More Things Change..., Edge Computing Not Yet a Telco Priority – Poll and graphic below.)

Source: Light Reading.
Source: Light Reading.

This does not mean operators are going to be oblivious to what happens in fog computing, though. "The positive spin is that there will be a lot of innovation at the edge over the next ten years," says Brown. "Operators will be supporting that development, providing connectivity and hosting and being enablers, but it's not going to be their role to come up with new revenue models."

Instead, network architecture will evolve accordingly as emerging technologies, including 5G, force telcos to adapt to new service requirements. "Over the longer term, we'll see progressive developments in network architecture that will mesh nicely with some of the emerging edge applications," says Brown.

Ultimately, everything is going to get a lot foggier.

— Iain Morris, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Light Reading today starts a new voyage as part of a larger Enterprise.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Interviews
Telstra Shares Digital Dos & Don'ts
1|4|17   |   3:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Telstra's Managing Director of EMEA Tom Homer shares his insight into what makes a good partner in today's digital world.
LRTV Custom TV
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Lessons Learned From IT for NFV
1|4|17   |     |   (0) comments

Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: 5G Disruption Details
1|3|17   |   4:32   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown detailed the 5G disruption expected for 2017 and beyond.
LRTV Interviews
CenturyLink: Change Is Accelerating
1|3|17   |   4:33   |   (2) comments

Change in technologies, customer behavior, partnerships and more is accelerating and service providers must adapt, CenturyLink's director of network architecture, Bill Walker, tells Light Reading at 2020 Vision in Rome.
Between the CEOs
CEO Chat: Sportlogiq's Craig Buntin
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
LRTV Custom TV
Network Virtualization Simplified
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
LRTV Custom TV
Light Reading Executive Summit Interview: SDN in the Access Network
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
LRTV Interviews
Atlanta Shares Smart City Plans for 2017
12|22|16   |   04:08   |   (6) comments

At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
LRTV Custom TV
Solving Service Provider Challenges Through Multiple Use Cases
12|22|16   |     |   (0) comments

Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
LRTV Interviews
The NFVi Stumbling Block
12|22|16   |     |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
LRTV Interviews
DT's Clauberg: TIP, TeraStream & NFV
12|21|16   |   7:16   |   (0) comments

Deutsche Telekom's Axel Clauberg discusses the impact of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) on network technology R&D, the latest update on the German operator's TeraStream next-gen pan-European network initiative and the challenges of NFV deployment.
LRTV Interviews
NIA Report: The State of NFV Interop
12|20|16   |   03:15   |   (0) comments

Light Reading's Carol Wilson and Ray Le Maistre discuss the findings of the latest New IP Agency (NIA) NFV interoperability report and dig into why OpenStack is still a sticking point.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
The 8 Best Moments for WiC in 2016
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
T-Mobile: We'll Beat US Rivals to Gigabit LTE Launch
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/30/2016
Cable Will Keep Ruling US Broadband
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 12/30/2016
Slideshow: Not Complaining in Barcelona
Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 12/30/2016
Will Amazon Buy Twitter?
Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 1/3/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Special Delivery Click Here
You forgot your toy, human!
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.