& cplSiteName &

Qwilt Tackles Edge Computing

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/7/2017
50%
50%

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- Research* by a broad group of institutions and companies including Oculus, Nokia Bell Labs and Valve has unanimously concluded that low network latency is essential for the performance of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), 360 Degree Video and compute intensive IoT applications like self-driving cars. These requirements are driving the need for evolution in cloud computing to deliver these applications at scale. In response, Qwilt today unveiled its vision for the Open Edge Cloud—a new model of content and application delivery to both consumers and enterprise workers that addresses requirements for both low latency and massive scale.

“The edge cloud and edge computing will play a vital role in application and content delivery across both fixed and mobile networks around the world,” said Monica Paolini, Principal Analyst at Senza Fili. “This distributed layer of shared compute infrastructure in last mile networks, at home and at work, is the final element in the new architecture for application delivery.”

Edge computing is a distributed information technology (IT) architecture in which client data is processed at the periphery of the network, as close to the originating source as possible. The edge cloud is a platform of applications leveraging standard compute and storage infrastructure that is massively distributed and deployed deep in the Internet Service Provider (ISP) networks, and in many cases, in the home, the enterprise or in a vehicle. It enables ISPs to address low latency application requirements for new applications and experiences.

The Case for the Service Provider Edge Cloud
Rigorous independent studies completed by Oculus, Nokia Bell Labs and Valve all confirm that extremely low latency is mandatory for the success of AR and VR. In one of the studies conducted by Nokia Bell Labs*, the maximum tolerable network delay for some applications is 10ms or less. These latency sensitive applications include VR Gaming, AR non-gaming and cloud-assisted self-driving cars. The study concludes that these applications can only achieve optimum performance in the service provider edge cloud. In comparison, screen-to-brain propagation has a latency of 80ms and the blink of a human eye takes 150ms.

The service provider edge cloud includes a suite of Open APIs that enable rapid content delivery resource allocation while leveraging the reach and scale in the service provider last-mile network.

Five essential attributes of the service provider edge cloud include:

1. Based on Common Compute and Storage: The edge cloud is a layer of common off the shelf (COTS) compute and storage resources enabling content delivery from the closest possible location to consumers. Edge cloud applications run on this common compute layer in software that is cloud managed, elastic and resilient.

2. Massively Distributed and Shared: The edge cloud is a massively distributed infrastructure that enables apps and content to be streamed from a distance of a few miles to a few feet from consumers, thus reducing latency and improving response times for future applications.

3. Accessible to Publishers via an Open API: Publishers and CDNs can make use of the edge cloud by unlocking new content delivery capabilities that only in-network distance can deliver. To capture this opportunity an open and comprehensive set of interfaces is required.

4. Matches Resources to Application and Content Delivery Demands: Some applications like video (especially 4K) require significant bandwidth and storage. Others, like gaming and VR, require split second response time for in-game actions, but little storage. The edge cloud has the intelligence and agility to understand application needs and assign resources accordingly.

5. Extends, Augments and Complements Centralized Cloud: The centralized cloud plays a vital role. The edge cloud creates a new layer that can work alongside the centralized cloud and create a superior application and content delivery infrastructure.

“We are in a race to enable our Open Edge Cloud to keep up with growing consumer demand for streaming media. By partnering with service providers, we can satisfy publisher requirements for edge cloud resources that deliver the requisite scale and quality,” said Alon Maor, CEO of Qwilt and Board Member of the Streaming Video Alliance. “In our role as an edge cloud enabler, we remain focused on innovating, leading and partnering to achieve our vision of helping to create a worldwide Open Edge Cloud for content and application delivery.”

Qwilt’s Open Edge Cloud Platform – Enabling Infrastructure for New Applications
As part of this vision, in a separate news release, Qwilt detailed the launch of its Open Edge Cloud platform, a next generation content and application delivery platform for service providers that enables high quality streaming experiences for consumers at massive scale.

Qwilt’s Open Edge Cloud is fully cloud-managed and allows publishers to access the distributed delivery infrastructure through a single open API. Its software-based Open Edge Cloud delivery nodes provide best-in-class performance in terms of media delivery per rack unit of rack space consumed. Qwilt’s Open Edge Cloud solution also incorporates architectural flexibility that allows placement of edge delivery nodes in the ISP network – at the home, the enterprise and in other locations as required by the application. It can manage service provider content as well as third party publisher and CDN Over the Top (OTT) content.

*References
What VR could, should and almost certainly will be in two years http://media.steampowered.com/apps/abrashblog/Abrash%20Dev%20Days%202014.pdf

Presence: Technical Requirements http://dsky9.com/rift/presence-technical-requirements/

The Future X Network: A Bell Labs Perspective https://www.bell-labs.com/our-research/future-x-book/

In a separate release:

Qwilt, a leading provider of content delivery solutions, announced today the launch of Qwilt’s Open Edge Cloud platform, a next generation content and application delivery platform for Service Providers that enables a high-quality streaming experience for consumers at scale through a managed platform and open API for commercial CDNs and publishers. Qwilt’s Open Edge Cloud platform creates a massively distributed content delivery solution that supports applications such as 4K live streaming, AR, VR, self-driving cars and IoT. In a separate news release issued today, the company detailed its vision for Edge Cloud computing in Internet Service Provider (ISP) networks.

With the advent of 4K Live Streaming, VR, AR and 360 Video, latency and scale have become critical for many new applications. As cloud computing continues to evolve, more applications will require the Edge Cloud, a platform of applications running on common compute and storage infrastructure deployed deep in Internet service provider networks and, in many cases, in the home, the enterprise or in a vehicle. The Edge Cloud extends and complements the centralized cloud infrastructure run by Amazon, Microsoft, Google and others. The balance between the centralized cloud and Edge Cloud is dynamic—at any moment, given consumer and enterprise demand for compute resources, publishers and cloud service providers will decide when content or application delivery should be pushed from the centralized cloud out to the Edge Cloud.

Qwilt’s Open Edge Cloud Platform – Enabling Infrastructure for New Applications
Qwilt’s Open Edge Cloud Platform, a unique solution for edge computing, is comprised of three core elements. First, a centralized management and control plane orchestrates dynamic assignment of edge cloud resources for content delivery. Second, an Open API to commercial CDNs and publishers serves as a single point of integration for access to worldwide Open Edge Cloud infrastructure. The third and final component is Qwilt’s software-based edge delivery nodes that run on common compute and storage hardware, which are deployed deep in service provider networks, at the home or in the enterprise. The Qwilt Open Edge Cloud nodes are designed to deliver both service provider-owned and third party content. They are optimized for high capacity delivery per rack unit to achieve the best possible performance given the restricted space and power considerations at edge locations. Taken together, the Qwilt Open Edge Cloud uniquely facilitates next generation content and application delivery.

One Open Edge Cloud - Two Service Provider Solutions with Room To Grow
The Qwilt Open Edge Cloud platform delivers two service provider solutions today and will continually expand to address more use cases and applications. Today, two service provider solutions available for the Qwilt Open Edge Cloud offer open caching and an operator content delivery network. Specifically:

  • Open Caching enables high performance and scalable content delivery. Qwilt’s Open Cache solution is engineered specifically for high performance and scalable content delivery in the demanding environment of high capacity operator networks—regardless of content source or streaming protocol. With over 120 deployments worldwide, Qwilt has proven experience managing open caching deployments in tier 1 fixed broadband and mobile networks; the company has also led industry developments for open caching as a founding member of and working group chair within the Streaming Video Alliance.

  • Operator Content Delivery Network provides service providers full-featured in-network CDN. Qwilt’s Open Edge Service Provider CDN is a full-featured, in-network CDN that is cloud-managed and relies on Qwilt’s software-based edge nodes for delivery of service provider content. It is designed to satisfy a wide range of managed content delivery scenarios in service provider networks including video on demand (VoD), live event streaming and live linear TV streaming.

    Open Edge Cloud – Content Delivery for a Wide Range of Use Cases
    The Qwilt Edge Cloud Platform and solution portfolio uniquely address service provider content delivery requirements and unleash new possibilities for applications and services. The Qwilt Open Edge Cloud has the capability to deliver high quality streams for events such as the season finale from the service provider’s VoD offering while at the same time delivering live streams for the NFL playoffs. Edge Cloud resources can then be directed to support distribution of the latest Apple iOS software release later in the week. Given service provider trends toward all-IP networks, there is a clear need for a comprehensive private CDN that is seamlessly integrated with open caching.

    “Enabling the Open Edge Cloud in service provider networks is our strategic priority,” said Alon Maor, CEO of Qwilt and Board Member of the Streaming Video Alliance. “Along with our service provider partners, we are enabling the global Edge Cloud at a pace that can keep up with publisher demand for compute resources running their new applications with requisite scale and quality. With Qwilt’s cloud-based Open API, we can now offer CDN partners and publishers integration, media delivery and reporting via the Open Edge Cloud content delivery network.”

    Qwilt Inc.

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    From The Founder
    Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Documentaries
    China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
    2|1|17   |   01:10   |   (0) comments

    Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
    Shades of Ray
    What to Expect at MWC 2017
    1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

    5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
    1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
    1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

    Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    SmartNICs & the Future of Network Virtualization
    1|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Netronome CEO Niel Viljoen talks with Light Reading's Steve Saunders about SmartNICs and the evolution of NFV in carrier and cloud networks.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Introducing the Next-Generation ONT (Optical Network Terminal) From Virtual Gateway Labs
    1|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

    Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
    1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

    Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Apple, Qualcomm Lock Horns Over Licensing
    1|24|17   |   01:07   |   (0) comments

    Industry giants clash over licensing fees.
    LRTV Interviews
    Heavy Reading: The Web-Scale View
    1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
    LRTV Custom TV
    Cisco's Cloud Scale Networking: Automation, Virtualization & Simplification
    1|18|17   |     |   (1) comment

    Cisco's Sanjeev Mervana outlines the latest innovations in networking technology at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
    LRTV Custom TV
    ADVA Talks Innovation & the Future of Networking
    1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Ray Le Maistre and Christoph Glingener, CTO of ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the current state of the industry, cooperation and collaboration, open innovation and the future of networking.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Cisco's Infinite Video Platform
    1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
    May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
    June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    A Photo Tour of CES 2017
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
    Hot Topics
    Slack Makes Big Enterprise Push
    Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/31/2017
    Can We Outrun the AI Job-Apocalypse?
    Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/6/2017
    Pai Opposes Title II, FCC Alums Oppose Pai
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/31/2017
    Verizon on Verge of Enterprise Cloud Sale – Source
    Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/2/2017
    Snapchat's IPO Filing Reveals $500M Loss
    Iain Morris, News Editor, 2/3/2017
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
    Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
    Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
    Animals with Phones
    Everyone Is So Busy These Days Click Here
    Live Digital Audio

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.