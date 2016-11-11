Fog Computing: The Virtualization Angle

As the fog sector develops, virtualization will be key to its success. Fog is necessary to connect the cloud to things: The cloud has issues with latency, mobility, bandwidth and security. At the same time, not everything can be run from the edge with intelligent endpoints because of space, energy and security.
Fog brings the compute, communication and decision making closer to where data originates to speed process times and lower costs. Virtualization works throughout to add additional agility, and, as seen in the products featured below, it will be key in the development of IoT products.
A few technology suppliers are now looking to establish themselves as early leaders in virtualized fog computing.
Flowthings.io, with an edge and cloud platform by the same name for Internet of Things solutions, deploys edge processing for real-time orchestration between sensors, databases and other edge services. It automates real-time actions at the edge, while controlling data flows to the cloud and other endpoints.
FogHorn Lightning from FogHorn Systems is software for Industrial IoT (IIoT) that enables edge processing, analytics and applications to be hosted as close as possible to the control systems and physical sensors.
Vortex Fog from PrismTech enables secure forwarding of data between fog subsystems with edge node applications that communicate with each other on LANs and other nodes and subsystems that are connected over WANs.
Some 1,500 companies are now listed in Virtuapedia, making it the telecom industry's most comprehensive resource for all things related to virtualization. More than 10,000 network professionals are now registered with Virtuapedia, giving them access not only to vendor and product information but also to the latest industry news and research from Heavy Reading. (See Virtuapedia Community Hits 10,000.)
To get your company listed in Virtuapedia, go to the Get Listed tab on the site. To join the growing ranks of the virtualization community and get access to executive summaries of Heavy Reading’s research, go to the Register Now tab.
Manufacturing is going through a period of change as factory owners and operators look to take advantage of technological advances in IoT, AI and big data to improve their competitiveness, which has opened up new opportunities and provided a new platform for manufacturers.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Change in technologies, customer behavior, partnerships and more is accelerating and service providers must adapt, CenturyLink's director of network architecture, Bill Walker, tells Light Reading at 2020 Vision in Rome.
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
Deutsche Telekom's Axel Clauberg discusses the impact of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) on network technology R&D, the latest update on the German operator's TeraStream next-gen pan-European network initiative and the challenges of NFV deployment.
The security industry has been talking about virtualizing security so it can be distributed to protect assets, but it's now time to start acting, says Ed Amoroso, former AT&T chief security officer and now CEO of TAG Cyber. It's critical that neither compliance nor complacency slow the effort to move away from perimeter protection to a flexible distributed model ...
There's a boom in security services, driven by demand from businesses and shaped by the ability to deliver security as a virtual network function, says Heavy Reading Chief Analyst Patrick Donegan. With that increased demand comes increased competition, as more different types of service providers including equipment vendors are getting into the business of ...
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
GeSI is a global e-Sustainability Initiative organization bringing together 40 big multinational companies around the world. According to GeSI's report, information and communication technology can make the world more sustainable. Luis Neves, chairman of GeSI, shared with us his opinion at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
Mobile revenues are declining. Digicel, a player in the Caribbean telecommunications/entertainment space, has found a new way to engage customers and drive revenue. John Quinn, CTO of Digicel, shared with us its story at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016)
Altibox is the biggest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) player and the largest provider of video and TV in Norway. They started out with zero customers in 2002. Now they have close to half a million households and companies attached to their FTTH business. Nils Arne, CEO of Altibox shared with us their story and insight on 5G at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
At Ultra-broadband Forum, Houlin Zhao, Secretary General of ITU, discussed how important it is for countries, companies and everybody to be working together to help to build the broadband and digital economies (UBBF2016).
ETSI has created an Industry Specification Group to work on Next Generation Protocols (NGP ISG), looking at evolving communications and networking protocols to provide the scale, security, mobility and ease of deployment required for the connected society of the 21st century. The NGP ISG will identify the requirements for next generation protocols and network ...
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.