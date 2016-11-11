Fog Computing: The Virtualization Angle

Regardless of whether you're one for resolutions, fog computing/networking is shaping up to be an industry trend to watch in 2017.

Consider these recent Light Reading articles:

As the fog sector develops, virtualization will be key to its success. Fog is necessary to connect the cloud to things: The cloud has issues with latency, mobility, bandwidth and security. At the same time, not everything can be run from the edge with intelligent endpoints because of space, energy and security.

Fog brings the compute, communication and decision making closer to where data originates to speed process times and lower costs. Virtualization works throughout to add additional agility, and, as seen in the products featured below, it will be key in the development of IoT products.

A few technology suppliers are now looking to establish themselves as early leaders in virtualized fog computing.

Flowthings.io, with an edge and cloud platform by the same name for Internet of Things solutions, deploys edge processing for real-time orchestration between sensors, databases and other edge services. It automates real-time actions at the edge, while controlling data flows to the cloud and other endpoints.

FogHorn Lightning from FogHorn Systems is software for Industrial IoT (IIoT) that enables edge processing, analytics and applications to be hosted as close as possible to the control systems and physical sensors.