& cplSiteName &

Altice Puts Squeeze on Orange With Bank Move – Report

Iain Morris
7/13/2017
50%
50%

In a copycat move that will come as a blow to Orange, rival Altice plans to launch its own online bank by early 2019 in the countries in its network footprint, according to a report from Reuters that cites a source close to the matter.

The launch of Alticebank, as the venture will reportedly be named, will stoke the rivalry between Altice and Orange, which is investing in the rollout of its own banking service under the Orange Bank brand.

Altice's biggest European subsidiary is the Numericable-SFR business that competes against Orange in the French telecom market.

Like other telcos and other service providers in the region, Altice has been eyeing opportunities outside the traditional telecom sector, which now offers little room for growth in more developed markets.

Its entry into banking could also be seen in defensive terms, preventing its number-one rival from luring customers to a "five-play" offering made up of fixed, mobile, broadband, TV and banking services.

If confirmed, the Altice move will certainly add to the pressure on Orange, which was last month forced to postpone a planned launch of Orange Bank on July 6 because trials carried out with company employees proved disappointing. (See Hold-Up at Orange Bank: Launch Hits Buffers.)

Orange (NYSE: FTE) has yet to announce a new launch date but first revealed plans for the banking service in January 2016, when it began negotiating the takeover of Groupama Banque. (See Orange May Become Bank With Groupama Takeover.)

It subsequently bought a 65% stake in Groupama and during a press conference in April this year unveiled details of the forthcoming service.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

Among other things, Orange Bank is set to include a "virtual assistant" powered by IBM's Watson artificial intelligence. Customers will also be able to open accounts and carry out a range of banking transactions using Android and iOS handsets.

Ramon Fernandez, Orange's chief financial officer, has said the operator's ambition is to capture 2 million customers over the next six or seven years and reach the break-even point in the next five years.

Unlike Orange, Altice has not bought an existing bank to support the launch of banking services and will therefore be starting entirely from scratch, according to the Reuters report.

That makes a launch of banking services by early 2019 look very ambitious, although Altice is said to have applied for a banking license from the European Central Bank.

"Since Groupama is already a bank with a banking agreement, IT processes and bank reporting in place, that will help us to speed things up," said Laurent Paillassot, formerly Orange's deputy CEO for mobile banking and now CEO of Orange Spain, during an interview with Telco Transformation, Light Reading's sister publication, in January last year. (See Orange's Paillassot Banks on Groupama Move.)

There is already some bitterness between Orange and Altice caused partly by the latter's aggressive spending on sports TV rights in France.

"In the French market, there is one actor which is being extremely aggressive and that is leading to a steep increase in prices that we think is not very wise," said Fernandez when commenting in May on Altice's acquisition of sports rights. "We are not going to participate in this." (See Orange's New €100M Content Plans Reflect CFO Wariness.)

— Iain Morris, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Kicking off BCE 2017, Light Reading founder Steve Saunders lays blame for NFV's slow ramp-up and urges telecom to return to old-fashioned standards building and interoperability.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
LRTV Interviews
Colt's Services Chief on Digital Delivery
7|5|17   |   16:12   |   (0) comments

Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
LRTV Interviews
Colt Sales Exec on Services Trends
7|4|17   |   12:59   |   (0) comments

Colt's sales director for enterprise, James Kershaw, sheds some light on the services currently in demand and how network upgrades are influencing customer demand.
LRTV Interviews
How Colt Capitalized on SDN & NFV
7|3|17   |   13:41   |   (0) comments

Mirko Voltolini, VP of technology and architecture at Colt, talks about how SDN and NFV have impacted network operations and service development.
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
IBM Leads $15M Funding Round for AI Programming Startup
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/12/2017
Microsoft Pushes White Spaces for Rural Broadband
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/12/2017
Politicians Rally for Net Neutrality in DC
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/12/2017
Telcos Beware: Sidewalk Labs Is on the Move
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/13/2017
AT&T Parades Into Net Neutrality Protest
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/12/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
Animals with Phones
Chipmunk Programmer Click Here
Needs a hoodie.
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.