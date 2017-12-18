& cplSiteName &

Nokia Routers Take a Step Toward 'Petabit' Age

Craig Matsumoto
12/22/2017
50%
50%

Nokia is ready to take its shot at selling routers into web-scale cloud providers, as the company has begun shipping gear based on its supercharged FP4 processor.

Basil Alwan, president of IP and optical networks at Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK), made the announcement during the company's analyst event earlier this month in Helsinki, Finland, a Nokia spokeswoman confirmed. We're talking about low-volume initial shipments of the routers to select customers; general availability will start in 2018.

Nokia announced the FP4 in June, saying it will be at the heart of a new line of "petabit-class" routers, the 7950 series. Nokia also plans to use the FP4 in its flagship 7750 router series. (See Nokia Heralds Fastest Network Processor Ever.)

The 7750 has its roots in TiMetra, a startup acquired by Alcatel-Lucent, which was subsequently acquired by Nokia. Throughout that time, the router line has provided credible competition against Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) in markets such as core routing and aggregation routing.

Nokia says the FP4 specifically targets web-scale players. That's not surprising, given the breakneck growth of the public cloud. But Nokia, Cisco and Juniper all face a new wave of stiff competition from merchant silicon and white boxes.

The latest merchant switch chip from Broadcom Corp. (Nasdaq: BRCM), called the Tomahawk 3, is likewise crafted specifically for the web-scale market, aiming for massive throughput and the ability to fan out to as many data-center devices (think servers and storage) as possible. (See Broadcom Ups Its Game in Ethernet Switching.)

Merchant silicon is already making inroads with web-scale types. Barefoot Networks -- whose Tofino switch chip, like Broadcom's Tomahawk, is sold to OEMs and white box vendors -- announced in May that it's working with Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent. The latter two are investors in Barefoot.

— Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Signs & Celebs for Net Neutrality
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Net Neutrality Heads to Court & Congress
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 12/18/2017
Iliad's Owner Swoops on Ireland's eir
Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 12/20/2017
5 Missing Headlines in 2017
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 12/20/2017
How to Make AI Smarter
Gary Miles, Chief Marketing Officer, Amdocs, 12/18/2017
Broadcom Ups Its Game in Ethernet Switching
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 12/19/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Employee of the Week Click Here
Edna had a particularly charming phone demeanor, though sometimes she was difficult to understand.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives