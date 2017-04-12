6WIND Extends Brocade vRouter Replacement Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today extended its Brocade vRouter replacement program through the first half of 2018. Customers seeking an alternative to Brocade’s Vyatta vRouter, which is now end-of-support, can transition to 6WIND’s Turbo Router and receive immediate support. This offer now also applies to VyOS virtual routers.
6WIND Turbo Router is a high performance software router for bare metal and virtual machine deployments on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers. It includes routing and firewall features with additional 6WIND Turbo IPsec features to create IPsec VPNs. Since the program announcement in August 2017, customers are experiencing over 5X performance increase in IPsec VPN use cases, while using only 1/3 of existing server resources.
Based on DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) for performance, 6WIND Turbo Router separates its full featured data plane and control plane for use case flexibility. Management options include CLI, XML or Linux-based tools.
The 6WIND Turbo Router Replacement Program Advantage:
Performance: 12 Mpps per core of IP Forwarding and 12 Gbps per core of IPsec, standard 1/10/40/100GE NIC support and scaling up to 1 million routes and 100,000 tunnels on Intel servers.
Migration from Brocade, VyOS or Hardware Routers: Linux-based management tools with support are available for cross-platform migration, whether from existing software or hardware routers.
Support: Available today with options for subscription and perpetual licenses. Licenses are priced per performance from 2G to 100G.
“We are pleased to extend our Brocade vRouter replacement campaign into 2018 while increasing our offer to include VyOS users,” said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. “Early results show that 6WIND immediately solves incumbent vRouter performance, feature and support challenges while also giving an alternative to hardware routers.”
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.