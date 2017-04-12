6WIND Extends Brocade vRouter Replacement Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today extended its Brocade vRouter replacement program through the first half of 2018. Customers seeking an alternative to Brocade’s Vyatta vRouter, which is now end-of-support, can transition to 6WIND’s Turbo Router and receive immediate support. This offer now also applies to VyOS virtual routers.

6WIND Turbo Router is a high performance software router for bare metal and virtual machine deployments on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers. It includes routing and firewall features with additional 6WIND Turbo IPsec features to create IPsec VPNs. Since the program announcement in August 2017, customers are experiencing over 5X performance increase in IPsec VPN use cases, while using only 1/3 of existing server resources.

Based on DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) for performance, 6WIND Turbo Router separates its full featured data plane and control plane for use case flexibility. Management options include CLI, XML or Linux-based tools.

The 6WIND Turbo Router Replacement Program Advantage:

Performance: 12 Mpps per core of IP Forwarding and 12 Gbps per core of IPsec, standard 1/10/40/100GE NIC support and scaling up to 1 million routes and 100,000 tunnels on Intel servers.

Migration from Brocade, VyOS or Hardware Routers: Linux-based management tools with support are available for cross-platform migration, whether from existing software or hardware routers.