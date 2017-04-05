& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Swisscom Commits to IP Timeline

Paul Rainford
4/27/2017
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone and Proximus stay friends in Belgium and Luxembourg; UK government angered by Twitter data block; Sky's OTT service launches in Ireland.

  • Swisscom AG (NYSE: SCM) has stuck its neck out and said that the first four Swiss regions will be fully converted to IP from the start of 2018. The operator has been migrating customers away from traditional fixed-line telephony over the past four years, and has converted the telephony systems of more than 1.6 million customers to date. Each month, 40,000 customers are being added to the total, claims Swisscom.

  • Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) and Proximus have agreed to renew their partnership in Belgium and Luxembourg, an arrangement that enables the companies to offer joint products and services to multinationals across their networks in the two countries. Services offered include Vodafone Spend Analytics, which provides visibility of a company's telecom spend.

  • And in other Vodafone news, the group's UK arm has raised its contract prices for those customers who have come out of their initial contract and hundreds of thousands of customers could see their monthly bill rise by as much as £3.50 (US$4.50), according a Financial Times report (subscription required). The price hike, which comes into effect in June, comes just weeks after Vodafone announced it was abolishing roaming charges in 40 countries.

  • The UK government isn't happy about the fact that Twitter Inc. has blocked the intelligence services from accessing user data as part of their fight against terrorism, the BBC reports. According to the report, while some private companies can still access the data in question, the Home Office -- the government department that deals with terrorism matters -- has been denied access to it.

  • Now TV, the over-the-top, contract-free video streaming service offered by Sky (NYSE, London: SKY) to people reluctant to give the pay-TV giant too much of their money, is to launch in Ireland. According to Sky, Now TV has proved a "big hit" in the UK since its launch, though its most recent trading statement doesn't break out separate numbers for the service.

  • Kinnevik, a Swedish investment company, has acquired an 18.5% stake in cable operator Com Hem AB , Broadband TV News reports. Com Hem has around 1.5 million subscribers.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.