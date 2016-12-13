& cplSiteName &

Dodgy Italian Job Savages BT Earnings, Share Price Tanks

Iain Morris
1/24/2017
50%
50%

BT has been forced to slash its earnings forecasts after acknowledging that an accounting scandal in Italy would prove far costlier than originally expected.

The irregularities at the Italian business were first revealed in October, when BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) estimated the cost of a write down at £145 million ($181 million). Following a longer investigation, including an independent review by auditing giant KPMG, the operator has now put the actual cost at an eye-watering £530 million ($661 million).

Details of the revelation and its expected impact on BT's financials sent the operator's share price plummeting more than 19% on the London Stock Exchange earlier today. Shares had recovered slightly, and were trading down 17%, at the time of publication.

As a result of the write down, BT expects its third-quarter "adjusted" revenues -- covering the recent October-to-December period -- to take a £120 million ($150 million) hit. Adjusted earnings (before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization) will also be £120 million ($150 million) lower than previously expected, while £100 million ($125 million) will be wiped off normalized free cash flow. The company is due to report third-quarter results on Friday.

The accounting shenanigans look set to weigh heavily on BT until March 2018. In a detailed statement, the operator said that adjusted revenues in the current financial year would be £200 million ($250 million) lighter. It puts the impact on EBITDA at £175 million ($218 million) and that on normalized free cash flow at a staggering £500 million ($624 million). Revenues and EBITDA are expected to feel exactly the same degree of pressure again in the 2017/18 fiscal year.

Essentially, this means BT is guiding for zero sales growth both this year and next. That has obviously come as a huge shock to investors accustomed to a story of moderate growth at BT. In the year ending March 2016, for example, BT's revenues increased 6%, to £18.9 billion ($23.6 billion, at today's exchange rate), fueled by the take-up of higher-speed broadband and TV services.

BT indicated that its consumer-facing businesses would report "good revenue growth" for the third quarter, and that EE, its UK mobile operation, had achieved a sales increase for the first time.

But the outlook in some key business areas is bleak. In the business and public sector markets, BT flagged deteriorating conditions and said it would probably report a double-digit decline in EBITDA in the fourth quarter, compared with the year-earlier period.

The rollout of gigabit broadband access networks is spreading. Find out what's happening where in our dedicated Gigabit Cities content channel here on Light Reading.

Commenting specifically on the Italian issue, CEO Gavin Patterson said: "We are deeply disappointed with the improper practices which we have found in our Italian business. We have undertaken extensive investigations into that business and are committed to ensuring the highest standards across the whole of BT for the benefit of our customers, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders."

BT has not shed much light on the nature of the wrongdoings in Italy, where it provides Ethernet, cloud, VPN and other enterprise services to the business sector of the market, but said it had uncovered evidence of "a complex set of improper sales, purchase, factoring and leasing transactions." All of that appears to have led to an overstatement of earnings over a number of years.

In response, the operator has suspended a number of senior executives in Italy and appointed a new chief executive (currently unidentified), who will take charge on February 1.

Both Gianluca Cimini, the former BT Italia chief executive, and Stefania Truzzoli, the subsidiary's chief operating officer, were reported to have been suspended, pending an investigation into their activities, in September last year.

BT is also carrying out a broader review of its financial processes, systems and controls across the entire group.

This is not the first time BT has been forced to take costly action on the accounting front. In 2009, the operator saw its profits plunge after it had to write down the value of contracts won by its Global Services division, which former CEO Ben Verwaayen had seen as the engine of sales growth.

Nevertheless, it comes at a difficult time for BT, as shown by the operator's gloomy forecast. Moreover, besides facing pressure in the enterprise and public-sector markets, BT could find the going gets increasingly tough in the consumer business, as the impact of the Brexit decision starts to bite. (See What Hard Brexit Means for Vodafone, BT.)

After UK citizens last year voted in a referendum to quit the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May has set out her vision of a "hard" Brexit that will entail the UK leaving the single and common markets.

— Iain Morris, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Web-Scale View
1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Cloud Scale Networking: Automation, Virtualization & Simplification
1|18|17   |     |   (1) comment

Cisco's Sanjeev Mervana outlines the latest innovations in networking technology at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
LRTV Custom TV
ADVA Talks Innovation & the Future of Networking
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Christoph Glingener, CTO of ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the current state of the industry, cooperation and collaboration, open innovation and the future of networking.
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
LRTV Interviews
Masergy: Ability to Adapt Key for NFV
1|16|17   |   6:40   |   (0) comments

Speaking at Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Masergy's VP, Global Technology, Ray Watson, said agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that are driving business for the managed service provider today.
LRTV Interviews
Equinix: The Data Explosion
1|13|17   |   4:16   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talked about how Equinix is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for a future filled with millions of connected IoT devices.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
1|12|17   |   6:05   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
LRTV Interviews
Boingo: Prepping for Millions of Devices
1|12|17   |   5:07   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Boingo's CTO Derek Peterson discusses how wireless operators will address the needs of low-bandwidth and high-bandwidth apps at the same time, the need for more MHz, the impact of IoT and more.
LRTV Interviews
Comcast Shows Off Gig Gateway at CES
1|11|17   |     |   (1) comment

With its largest presence at CES in years, Comcast took the wraps off its long-awaited gigabit gateway and a new platform for managing the home WiFi network. Light Reading Senior Editor Mari Silbey sat down with EVP Chris Satchell to discuss the latest Comcast advance, and met with VP of Product Strategy and Development Andrea Peiro to walk through a demo of the ...
LRTV Interviews
Colt: End-to-End Key for 2017
1|10|17   |   6:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
From the Founder
Cisco's Clemson on Mobile Cloud Video
1|9|17   |     |   (1) comment

Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators. "If you think about where we're going… whether it's a mobile application, or a video ...
LRTV Custom TV
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IOT
1|9|17   |     |   (0) comments

Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions role and foundation for the Imminent Arrival of 5G & IOT.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
A Women in Comms Glossary
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 1/18/2017
Is Cable One Beefing Up for Slaughter?
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 1/20/2017
Google Security Lessons for IT
Curtis Franklin, Security Editor, 1/18/2017
Nokia CTO: 2017 Is the Year 5G Gets in the Field
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/19/2017
TV's Paradox: No HDR Without 4K
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/17/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
You've Heard of Slow Food? Click Here
This is slow tech.
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.