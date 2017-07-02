Workday Delivers Amazon as Latest Customer

Workday, which offers financial, payroll and human resource software through the cloud, is delivering a new customer to its roster: Amazon.

The two companies inked the agreement in October, but Workday officially announced the deal on Tuesday. Workday will now support Amazon with its Human Capital Management suite, including its payroll software.

Amazon has about 300,000 employees, and the online retailer and public cloud provider has announced that it will add another 100,000 full- and part-time jobs over the next few years. A spokesperson for Workday declined to comment on the size of the contract or how many years Amazon signed for, but did note this is the first time the two companies have signed this type of deal.

The agreement is a big win for Workday, which signed another large agreement with Walmart in January. Walmart is the world's largest employer and has about 2 million employees.

The deal is also a boost for Workday in its rivalry with Oracle, which offers its own suite of HR, financial and payroll software. Oracle is also looking to expand into the cloud, delivering its offerings as part of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.

Amazon has used Oracle's database and analytics offerings for years, Bob Evans, Oracle's former chief content officer, noted on his Twitter account this week. Workday is now creeping into Oracle's traditional customer base.

In addition to the recent customer wins, Workday has looked to expand its own presence in the cloud. First, the company signed an agreement with IBM to use Big Blue's cloud as a testing and development platform. (See Workday Signs With IBM for Cloud Hosting .)

In 2016, Workday also teamed up with Amazon Web Services to offer its Financial Management and Human Capital Management software in the public cloud.

When it comes to cloud, there's no better partner right now than AWS. A recent report from Synergy Research Group found that AWS accounted for about 40% of the public cloud market in the fourth quarter of 2016. The next three vendors, Microsoft, Google and IBM, account for about 23% of that market combined. (See AWS Maintains Its Public Cloud Dominance.)

The report found that the public cloud market is worth about $7 billion globally and continues to grow.

— Scott Ferguson, Editor, Enterprise Cloud. Follow him on Twitter @sferguson_LR.

