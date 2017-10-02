RIP Twitter. It's Walking Dead

Mitch Wagner
2/10/2017
50%
50%

Twitter is dead. Just push it over and start shoveling dirt on it.

This quarter should have been epic for Twitter Inc. The entire world's eyes were on Twitter, where candidates fought the most contentious US Presidential election in living memory.

And yet even with that big push, Twitter couldn't fly.

In earnings reported Thursday, Twitter said fourth-quarter revenue was $717 million, up a scant 1% year-over-ear. The company lost $167 million or $0.23 per diluted share, according to generally accepted accounting principles. Average monthly active users were 319 million for the quarter, essentially flat for the previous quarter's 317 million, and up a slim 4% year-over-year. Advertising revenue was $638 million, down slightly year-over-year.

Twitter has lost more than $1.5 billion total since it went public in late 2013. Fourth-quarter revenue was significantly short of analyst expectations. Metrics such as cost of revenue and revenue per user are going in the wrong directions, Reuters reports, adding: "With virtually no user growth, Twitter is spending more to generate less revenue per customer."

Twitter's stock was down about 4% Friday, trading at $15.72 mid-morning, after falling 12% on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal sums it up with a headline that says it all: Even Donald Trump Can't Save Twitter.

Twitter can't make money. It can't attract users. And it's not making the kinds of fundamental changes necessary for prosperity.

Twitter is 2007 technology in a 2017 world. Twitter was initially designed to run on SMS. The service has layered on many features, embedding videos, images and links. But it's still fundamentally a service designed for 2007 feature phones.

Given Twitter's utter failure to capture mainstream usage and turn a profit, Twitter faces two possible outcomes:

Death: That's nearly certain. For Twitter, death will take the form of being sold at firesale prices to a big company. Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) and Facebook are obvious candidates. They'll continue to run Twitter as long as they can squeeze dimes out of it. But we won't see any further significant growth investment in Twitter. We saw this when Yahoo Inc. (Nasdaq: YHOO) acquired Tumblr.

Indeed, Wall Street analysts were once again speculating on Friday about a takeover. Twitter was already shopped around late last year, and failed to find buyers. But if you set the price low enough, it'll sell. (See Twitter Soars on Takeover Rumors – Reports and Will Amazon Buy Twitter?.)

Miracle: When you look at the lifespan of an innovative company like Twitter, you can expect it to follow a nearly inevitable arc: Meteoric rise in popularity and innovation, followed by stagnation, followed by a slow decline as the top management tries to turn the company around and fails, followed by a rapid death as investors suck all the cash out of the company and then discard the mummified husk.

But occasionally you have a miracle. Examples: Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) today under Satya Nadella, Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) after Steve Jobs's return, and IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) after Louis Gerstner took the CEO position in 1993. (See Nadella Promotion Ends Microsoft CEO Search.)

These leaders had the intelligence, charisma and courage to gut a company and rebuild it on its still-sound foundation.

That could happen with Twitter. Probably not. But I hope it does. I love Twitter.

To succeed, Twitter would have to leapfrog its competitors into something new.

Want to know more about the cloud? Visit Light Reading Enterprise Cloud.

I don't know what Twitter 2.0 looks like. But I know that if it happens, it'll be unpopular with pundits, just like Steve Jobs's candy-colored iMacs were 20 years ago.

Last year I suggested Twitter's cloud infrastructure could be used for real-time Internet of Things communications. The same real-time, low-latency communications required to send tweets around the world, in the right sequence, could be harnessed to let intelligent devices talk to each other. That's a completely different business from the one Twitter is in now. But we've seen that kind of pivot before, when retailer Amazon decided to go into the cloud business. It worked spectacularly well for Amazon, and could do the same for Twitter. (See Twitter's the Next Hypercloud Star (No Joke).)

Whether Twitter is dying or on the verge of a miracle, expect a complete change of top management. CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey has had 16 months to turn the company around and failed. He'll be gone soon. Twitter's other founders have had a chance at the big chair and they failed too. These are all brilliant men who have accomplished something great here, but they haven't been able to turn a dollar from it so they're not the leadership Twitter needs now. The top management's replacements will either be visionaries who can give the company a future, or ruthless accountants, who will minimize the company's financial losses and position it for sale at a bargain price.

— Mitch Wagner, Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, Editor, Light Reading Enterprise Cloud

(7)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
inkstainedwretch
50%
50%
inkstainedwretch,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
2/10/2017 | 12:56:45 PM
Social media is social
Social media is different because it's social, which is to say that any social medium is subject to the same dynamics as any other fad. Twitter cannot grow because it's old and stodgy and new users would rather use Snapchat and if it isn't Snapchat it will be something else. Worse, as Mitch pointed out, it's built for feature phones. The only way for Twitter to get over that is to become Facebook, and we already have a Facebook.

AOL and Facebook are different from Twitter and somewhat akin to each other. They are both more flexible as channels.

Facebook is each user's personal channel, for their own observations and the content they want to aggregate. Nobody needs two of those.

AOL is a channel for whoever owns it, serving a similar purpose as NBC or Starz,  with similar limitations and opportunities. They're all going to get X number of viewers / subscribers, and whoever owns the channel sells the audience to advertisers. Yahoo too.

Twitter's self-limits make it very limited and very inflexible as a channel, which is one of several reasons that make Twitter a hostile environment for ads.

You ever download a free game on your phone that is ad-supported? The game might take 60 seconds to play, but you have to endure a 15-second and sometimes even a 30-second ad? You either buy the game or abandon it. No one keeps going back for any experience that is 33% advertising.

Same with Twitter. You include ads, and the ad-to-experience ratio becomes unbearable.

The people who urged Twitter to go public and become something it's not, hoping to sell advertising were deluded.

-- Brian Santo
mendyk
50%
50%
mendyk,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
2/10/2017 | 12:02:58 PM
Re: Barrier to entry
Judging from some of the more famous Twitter users, I'd say the mental barrier to using the service is low.
mendyk
50%
50%
mendyk,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
2/10/2017 | 12:01:12 PM
Re: Paging Mr. Twain
It would be fun to see Amazon buy Twitter.
Kelsey Ziser
50%
50%
Kelsey Ziser,
 User Rank: Blogger
2/10/2017 | 11:59:12 AM
Barrier to entry
For individuals who aren't already on Twitter I often hear them say something like "Oh I should probably join Twitter, right? Well, I don't know..." It's like they think they either need training on how to use it and/or aren't sure what to do with an account once they've created one. I don't know how that disconnect started but it seems like there's this mental barrier to entry.
Mitch Wagner
50%
50%
Mitch Wagner,
 User Rank: Lightning
2/10/2017 | 11:56:48 AM
Re: Paging Mr. Twain
More seriously: Both AOL and Yahoo (if the Verizon deal goes through) are phenomena of Verizon's crazy belief that it can turn itself around and make itself into a media company. 

I expect Verizon will fail spectacularly at that. But I could be wrong. 
Mitch Wagner
50%
50%
Mitch Wagner,
 User Rank: Lightning
2/10/2017 | 11:52:18 AM
Re: Paging Mr. Twain
Yahoo is what walking dead looks like. 

AOL is in some weird neither state. It's not alive. It's not dead. It's not undead, like a zombie. It's like that episode of Star Trek where aliens removed Mr. Spock's brain and Dr. McCoy put some blinkenlights in Spock's head and operated Spock's body by remote control. 
mendyk
50%
50%
mendyk,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
2/10/2017 | 11:39:07 AM
Paging Mr. Twain
The obit may be premature. I mean, look at Yahoo and AOL. Zombies abound.
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Enterprise Cloud Poll
Twitter Feed