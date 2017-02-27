Oracle Expands Exadata Cloud Machine Offering

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif. -- Continuing to help organizations simplify cloud adoption by bringing the benefits of the cloud inside their own datacenters, Oracle today announced the expansion of the Oracle Cloud at Customer portfolio with the availability of Oracle Exadata Cloud Machine. With today’s news, Oracle is offering organizations the ultimate in choice and flexibility in where they deploy the world’s most advanced database cloud for mission-critical workloads. Organizations can now deploy Oracle Exadata in a number of ways, including as a cloud service inside their own datacenter, in the Oracle Cloud, and in a traditional on-premises environment.

Since its introduction just over a year ago, Oracle Cloud at Customer has seen tremendous popularity as organizations look for ways to bridge the gap between the public cloud and on-premises in their journey to the cloud. While organizations look forward to moving their enterprise workloads to the public cloud, many have been constrained by business, legislative, and regulatory requirements that have prevented them from moving their data and applications outside their own datacenter. Oracle Exadata Cloud Machine delivers the full power of the Exadata Cloud Service that resides in Oracle’s public cloud to customers who require or prefer their databases to be located on-premises.

“Oracle Exadata Cloud Machine is an ideal platform for organizations that want the benefits of the cloud brought to their datacenter,” said Juan Loaiza, senior vice president of systems technologies, Oracle. “For many years, Oracle Exadata has been the platform of choice for running mission critical Oracle databases at thousands of customers, and the Oracle Exadata Cloud Machine extends this value proposition to those customers who want cloud benefits but cannot or aren’t yet ready to move to a public cloud.”

With Oracle Exadata Cloud Machine, customers have subscription access to the most powerful Oracle Database with all options and features, like Real Application Clusters, Database In-Memory, Active Data Guard and Advanced Security, offering extremely high levels of performance, availability and security features for mission-critical workloads. Additionally, the Oracle Exadata Cloud Machine is 100 percent compatible with on-premises and Oracle Cloud applications and databases, ensuring any existing application can be quickly migrated to the cloud without changes.

