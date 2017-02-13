Oracle Beefs Up IoT Cloud

Oracle announced Monday that it's extending its cloud Internet of Things service to manage equipment and other assets, factories and other plants, commercial fleets and employee movements.

Oracle's objective is to allow enterprises to feed the streams of data generated by assets, plants, fleets and employees into business applications to generate insights that can be applied to optimizing the business.

"Our objective for this is to turn this IoT opportunity into a business capability," Jon Chorley, Oracle Corp. (Nasdaq: ORCL) group vice president of supply chain management product strategy, tells Light Reading. "The key is to translate signals into business-relevant data,"

Those business applications would, of course, be provided by Oracle -- specifically, Oracle Supply Chain Management Cloud Applications. Funny how that works out.

The new Oracle IoT Applications are IoT Asset Monitoring Cloud, IoT Production Monitoring Cloud, IoT Fleet Monitoring Cloud and... wait for it... IoT Connected Worker Cloud (because IoT Employee Monitoring Cloud would be too creepy a name). The Connected Worker service is designed particularly for mining and other vertical industries where tracking and accurate monitoring of the workforce is critical and required by regulations.

The asset, production and fleet monitoring services are designed to both minimize maintenance needs and also optimize performance, Chorley says.

IoT is a competitive arena for multiple cloud providers. Cisco bought IoT cloud provider Jasper for $1.4 billion a year ago, while Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM and Google all have cloud IoT services. (See Cisco Buys IoT Cloud Provider Jasper for $1.4B.)

Oracle also introduced Data Integrator Cloud, a new cloud service supporting real-time analytics to help organizations make better business decisions.

