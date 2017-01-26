Microsoft Cloud Strength Highlights Second Quarter Results

REDMOND, Wash. -- Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016:

Revenue was $24.1 billion GAAP, and $26.1 billion non-GAAP

Operating income was $6.2 billion GAAP, and $8.2 billion non-GAAP

Net income was $5.2 billion GAAP, and $6.5 billion non-GAAP

Diluted earnings per share was $0.66 GAAP, and $0.83 non-GAAP

Microsoft completed the acquisition of LinkedIn Corporation (“LinkedIn”) on December 8, 2016. Financial results from the acquired business are reported in the Productivity and Business Processes segment. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, the results of LinkedIn, including amortization of acquired intangible assets, contributed revenue, operating income, net income, and diluted earnings per share of $228 million, $(201) million, $(100) million, and $(0.01), respectively.

“Our customers are seeing greater value and opportunity as we partner with them through their digital transformation,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer at Microsoft. “Accelerating advancements in AI across our platforms and services will provide further opportunity to drive growth in the Microsoft Cloud.”

Microsoft returned $6.5 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017. “I am pleased with our results this quarter. We see strong demand for our cloud-based services and are executing well on our long-term growth strategy,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Microsoft.

Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT)