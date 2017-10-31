Eurobites: BT Beefs Up Cloud Offer With AWS

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: MTN talks tough to Turkcell; Orange gets caffeine boost; has the UK reached "peak phone"?
UK incumbent BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) has announced a "strategic collaboration" with Amazon Web Services Inc. , under the terms of which BT is launching a range of cloud-related initiatives, including a so-called "hybrid cloud landing zone," described by BT as a set of cloud deployment tools and designs. The pair will also work together on security matters, with the intention of enabling customers to extend their existing security controls into the cloud environment. As part of this, BT will make a selection of security-related products available on the AWS Marketplace.
South Africa's Mobile Telephone Networks (MTN) has dismissed a $4.2 billion claim by Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) over a disputed Iranian mobile phone license as "opportunistic, an abuse of the process of Court, baseless and without merit" after filing a defense plea in the case, Reuters reports. The case kicked off in 2012, when Turkcell first sued MTN in a US court, alleging that MTN used bribery to land an Iranian license. Turkcell then dropped the case after it was made clear the US courts would have no jurisdiction in the matter. In 2013 Turkcell filed its suit in South Africa instead, and the case has been grinding through the legal system there ever since.
Nespresso: some say it brings top-quality, George Clooney-approved coffee to the home environment; others say "capsules are for losers." Orange Business Services doesn't care either way, because it has landed the contract to supply Nespresso's "guest" WiFi and Internet service at its swanky stores -- sorry, boutiques, across the world, or at least the bits of the world that give a damn about fancy coffee.
Has the UK reached "peak phone"? That's the suggestion being raised by a new study from market research firm Kantar TNS, which, as the BBC reports, found that young Brits (aged between 16 and 24) are actually spending slightly less time on their smart devices than they were a year ago -- down from an average of 3.9 hours last year to a still not inconsiderable 3.8 hours this time around. Maybe service providers should start focusing more on pensioners -- this was the group that reported the biggest growth in smartphone use, up from 36 minutes to 54 minutes (though the first ten minutes of that time was spent trying to find their spectacles).