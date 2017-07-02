Amazon.com 4Q 2016 Sales Up 22% to $43.7B

SEATTLE -- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016. Operating cash flow increased 38% to $16.4 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $11.9 billion for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2015. Free cash flow increased to $9.7 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $7.3 billion for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2015. Free cash flow less lease principal repayments increased to $5.7 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $4.7 billion for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2015. Free cash flow less finance lease principal repayments and assets acquired under capital leases increased to $3.9 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $2.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2015.

Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards totaled 497 million on December 31, 2016, compared with 490 million one year ago.

Fourth Quarter 2016

Net sales increased 22% to $43.7 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $35.7 billion in fourth quarter 2015. Excluding the $558 million unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales increased 24% compared with fourth quarter 2015.

Operating income increased 13% to $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with operating income of $1.1 billion in fourth quarter 2015. Net income was $749 million in the fourth quarter, or $1.54 per diluted share, compared with net income of $482 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, in fourth quarter 2015.

Full Year 2016

Net sales increased 27% to $136.0 billion, compared with $107.0 billion in 2015. Excluding the $550 million unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the year, net sales increased 28% compared with 2015.

Operating income was $4.2 billion, compared with operating income of $2.2 billion in 2015.

Net income was $2.4 billion, or $4.90 per diluted share, compared with net income of $596 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in 2015. “Our Prime team’s customer obsession kept them busy in 2016,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Prime members can now choose from over 50 million items with free two-day shipping — up 73% since 2015. Prime Video is now available in more than 200 countries and territories. Prime Now added 18 new cities, which means millions more members now get one and two hour delivery. New benefits were also added to the list, like Prime Reading, Audible Channels for Prime, Twitch Prime and more. And customers noticed — tens of millions of new paid members joined the program in just this past year.”

Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN)