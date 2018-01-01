& cplSiteName &

Sprint Appoints Ex-AlcaLu Boss Combes as CFO

Dan Jones
1/4/2018
Sprint has appointed ex-Alcatel-Lucent CEO, Michel Combes as the company's president and CFO, noting his reputation as a "turnaround specialist."

Combes, 55, will take on the new role on January 6. Current Chief Financial Officer Tarek Robbiati will leave the company on January 31 after a transition of responsibilities. Sprint says that Combes will later join the operator's board.

"Combes delivered two of the most successful turnarounds in the telecommunications industry in recent history," Sprint said in a statement on the appointment. The operator noted that Combes orchestrated the sale of AlcaLu to Nokia, and the rebranding of France Telecom as Orange. (See Nokia, Alcatel-Lucent in Merger Talks.)

Most recently, Combes resigned as CEO of Altice in November, after the cable company's stock nose-dived. He had been CEO for just over a year. (See Altice Moves to Stem Investor Panic.)

Sprint says that Combes will relocate to the glamorous Kansas City region for the job.

Combes taking on the CFO role at Sprint suggests that more job cuts and financial belt-tigthening loom large in the fourth-largest US mobile operator's future, particularly considering talks over merging with rival T-Mobile fell apart late last year. (See Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Falls Apart (Again!).)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

