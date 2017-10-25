& cplSiteName &
By Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/30/2017
NEW YORK -- Future of Cable Business Services --- Cable's recent entry into software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) services could be a real game-changer in more ...
By Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 11/30/2017
In today's EMEA regional roundup: Google faces class action suit over alleged iPhone data harvest; EU pronounces on patents; standardizing drones; TIM tests Adtran's ...
By Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/29/2017
UPDATE: Nokia's press office has issued a formal denial of a CNBC report that it is negotiating a possible $16 billion acquisition of Juniper.
By Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/29/2017
Verizon says it will launch commercial fixed 5G "in up to five markets" in 2018, starting with Sacramento, Calif. in the second half of the year.
By Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor, 11/29/2017
A spate of mergers and acquisitions in India's telecom market in the last year is having a massive impact on vendors, too. From renegotiating existing contracts to ...
By Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 11/29/2017
Internet service providers have kicked off a storm of criticism by lobbying for the repeal of the 2015 Open Internet Order. However, many ISPs contend that they're ...
By James Crawshaw, Senior Analyst – OSS/BSS Transformation, Heavy Reading, 11/29/2017
In Building the Network of the Future, AT&T executives explain how they foresee the transition to software-defined networking (SDN), a cornerstone of which is the ...
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/29/2017
Two of Russia's biggest operators, MegaFon and Rostelecom, are joining forces in an attempt to overcome the huge cost challenge of building a 5G network in the ...
By Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/29/2017
Flexware, AT&T's virtual CPE platform, will evolve to support SD-WAN in early 2018, in a marriage of AT&T's Intelligent Edge approach and its intelligent network, ...
By Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/29/2017
The xRAN.org -- an open source radio access network (RAN) project backed by major operators and vendors -- is getting ready to deliver its first specification late ...
By Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 11/29/2017
LONDON -- Eager to figure out how a 5G network behaves in the "real world," what applications actually need a next-generation architecture, and how a 5G network might ...
By Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 11/28/2017
Matt Haines has done time in the cloud. He was in the business when centralized cloud computing took off in the early part of the decade, and he's watching the ...
By Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 11/28/2017
VeloCloud has taken a stand in advancing automation in the SD-WAN space with its new Outcome-Driven Networking approach, just as vendors like Cisco, Juniper and ...
Dell Brings Hyperconverged Appliances to Latest PowerEdge Servers
 Scott Ferguson, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 11/30/2017
Dell EMC is adding support for its VxRail and XC series hyperconverged appliances ...
Amazon Brings Machine Learning to 'Everyday Developers'
 Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 11/30/2017
The new SageMaker service lets 'ordinary' developers build apps incorporating ...
TM Forum's Graham Discusses Blueprints for Digital Telcos
 Barry Graham, Director of Product Management, TM Forum, 11/29/2017
Telcos can rapidly generate new services by automatically drawing on resources ...
Digital Transformation Defined
 Carl Weinschenk, Contributing Editor, 11/29/2017
Industry experts weigh in on what they think 'digital transformation' really ...
By Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading, 10/25/2017
Next-gen wireless will require next-gen wireline fronthaul and backhaul solutions that must be put in place within the next 2 years.
Smart NICs: Accelerating Virtualized Applications
November 2017
Smart network interface cards (NICs) offload low-level functions from server CPUs, dramatically increasing network and application performance. By using the right smart NIC and providing the best software support, service providers can significantly enhance the services they offer. This report covers the market and applications for smart NICs, examines the technology and devices inside smart NICs and profiles 18 of the leading vendors.
See Details
Emerging Technology Focus Group: CSPs See Big Promise in Machine Learning
November 2017
This report was generated from a Q&A with service providers about emerging technologies. The focus group was asked about technology exploration, target service provider transformation strategies and virtualization and automation. The results clearly illustrate that many service providers are well on their way to using emerging technologies to improve their networks, make their products and services more competitive and, as much as possible, reduce churn.
See Details
Cable Operators Target SMBs With Managed Security Services
October 2017
This report examines the current state of MSO efforts in managed security in North America. It assesses MSO MSS strategies, and also examines major market trends and issues, including MSO strengths, obstacles to growth and the roles of partnerships. Further, it defines the most significant components of managed security services, and profiles several significant North American cable companies in relation to their activities in the managed security services market.
See Details
Light Reading's 2017 Survey of Women in Comms
 Sarah Thomas , Director, Women in Comms , 9/18/2017
The results are in from Light Reading's first-of-its-kind survey, taking the ...
Europe's Backhaul Black Hole Looms Above 5G
 Iain Morris , News Editor , 9/18/2017
The poor availability of fiber for mobile backhaul spells trouble for some of ...
How the Connected Car Experience Is Transforming Telia
 Ray Le Maistre , International Group Editor , 9/5/2017
Nordic carrier is undergoing a business and cultural transformation as it grows ...
Why BT's Security Chief Is Attacking His Own Network
 Ray Le Maistre , International Group Editor , 7/17/2017
With the cybersecurity threat landscape shifting quickly and continuously, BT's ...
Silence Like Diamonds – Finale: When in Rome
 John Barnes , Author , 8/25/2015
Yip and Marcus find out who kidnapped them -- and why.
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Rajeev Suri's master plan is on the verge of paying off, if the telecom market would only cooperate.
Having virtualized enterprise networks, VMware sees NFV as a chance to crack into carrier networks. Shekar Ayyar's job is to make sure the company is poised to give ...
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Ericsson Hypes 5G After Telcos Slam 5G Hype
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/28/2017
Update: Nokia Denies Reports of Juniper Deal
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/29/2017
Where Does Comcast Really Stand on Paid Prioritization?
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 11/29/2017
Will SD-WANs Spark Cable Competition?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/30/2017
