By Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/30/2017
NEW YORK -- Future of Cable Business Services --- Cable's recent entry into software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) services could be a real game-changer in more ...
By Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 11/30/2017
In today's EMEA regional roundup: Google faces class action suit over alleged iPhone data harvest; EU pronounces on patents; standardizing drones; TIM tests Adtran's ...
By Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/29/2017
Verizon says it will launch commercial fixed 5G "in up to five markets" in 2018, starting with Sacramento, Calif. in the second half of the year.
By Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor, 11/29/2017
A spate of mergers and acquisitions in India's telecom market in the last year is having a massive impact on vendors, too. From renegotiating existing contracts to ...
By Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 11/29/2017
Internet service providers have kicked off a storm of criticism by lobbying for the repeal of the 2015 Open Internet Order. However, many ISPs contend that they're ...
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/29/2017
Two of Russia's biggest operators, MegaFon and Rostelecom, are joining forces in an attempt to overcome the huge cost challenge of building a 5G network in the ...
By Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/29/2017
Flexware, AT&T's virtual CPE platform, will evolve to support SD-WAN in early 2018, in a marriage of AT&T's Intelligent Edge approach and its intelligent network, ...
By Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/29/2017
The xRAN.org -- an open source radio access network (RAN) project backed by major operators and vendors -- is getting ready to deliver its first specification late ...
By Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 11/29/2017
LONDON -- Eager to figure out how a 5G network behaves in the "real world," what applications actually need a next-generation architecture, and how a 5G network might ...
By Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 11/28/2017
Matt Haines has done time in the cloud. He was in the business when centralized cloud computing took off in the early part of the decade, and he's watching the ...
By Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 11/28/2017
VeloCloud has taken a stand in advancing automation in the SD-WAN space with its new Outcome-Driven Networking approach, just as vendors like Cisco, Juniper and ...
