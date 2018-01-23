Unitymedia Selects Ciena to Overcome Data Center Complexities

HANOVER, Md. -- Cloud computing, network virtualization, HD video and other high-bandwidth services are putting extra pressure on today’s data centers and networks. Escalating costs due to power consumption, rack space limitations and related cooling issues are prevalent on the minds of service providers today. To continue to achieve full throughput of applications and a high quality of experience for customers, Unitymedia is upgrading its network with flexible grid capabilities and deploying Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic Ai coherent solution.
Key Facts:
• Unitymedia, the second largest cable company in Germany, is adding flexible grid capabilities and leveraging Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai solution to overcome data center complexities and reduce operational expenses.
• With the higher channel capacities offered with WaveLogic Ai, up to 400Gb/s on a single wavelength, Unitymedia can offer new high capacity bandwidth services, deliver up to four times the bandwidth within the same infrastructure and site environment while reducing the cost per bit, and benefit from reduced footprint, power consumption and cooling requirements.
• Unitymedia will also use a number of services from Ciena’s Specialist Services Portfolio, such as installation, operation and testing.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.