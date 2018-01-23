Unitymedia Selects Ciena to Overcome Data Center Complexities

HANOVER, Md. -- Cloud computing, network virtualization, HD video and other high-bandwidth services are putting extra pressure on today’s data centers and networks. Escalating costs due to power consumption, rack space limitations and related cooling issues are prevalent on the minds of service providers today. To continue to achieve full throughput of applications and a high quality of experience for customers, Unitymedia is upgrading its network with flexible grid capabilities and deploying Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic Ai coherent solution.

Key Facts:

• Unitymedia, the second largest cable company in Germany, is adding flexible grid capabilities and leveraging Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai solution to overcome data center complexities and reduce operational expenses.

• With the higher channel capacities offered with WaveLogic Ai, up to 400Gb/s on a single wavelength, Unitymedia can offer new high capacity bandwidth services, deliver up to four times the bandwidth within the same infrastructure and site environment while reducing the cost per bit, and benefit from reduced footprint, power consumption and cooling requirements.

• Unitymedia will also use a number of services from Ciena’s Specialist Services Portfolio, such as installation, operation and testing.

