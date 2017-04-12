Southern Californian Data Center Provider Selects Ciena

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Aecero, a data center provider in Southern California, has selected Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) packet networking and converged packet optical platforms to support the launch of the Aecero Cloud Exchange service, helping to tackle the “last mile” challenge of cloud computing — reaching the cloud. Businesses using Aecero as their data center now have direct high-speed connectivity to major cloud computing providers, including Microsoft and Google, with dedicated connections at speeds of up to 80 Gbps per interconnect.
“Aecero has established itself as a leading provider of power and cooling infrastructure,” says Garrett Mckey, Vice President of Sales, Global Cloud Networking, Ciena. “We are pleased to support Aecero as they enter an exciting new phase of network growth and reach their goal of becoming the top data center provider in Southern California with the Aecero Cloud Exchange.”
Cloud computing allows businesses to quickly and safely scale and to test new technologies with minimal investment. However, public internet access to cloud computing providers can’t meet the speed, latency, and security requirements of enterprise applications.
