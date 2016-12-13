IDT Drops $250M on GigPeak

Integrated Device Technology is acquiring GigPeak for approximately $250 million in cash, buying itself a position in the optical interconnect business.

IDT Corp. (NYSE: IDT) specializes in high-speed data connectivity products, though its product line has been mostly in the electrical and RF categories. The company also has a thriving business for power management ICs that are frequently paired with Intel processors in compute systems.

GigPeak's optical interface products are used in a variety of applications, including the communications, cloud data center and military/aviation markets.

GigPeak turned in record profits for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2016, based in part on record shipments for the company to data center customers. Its top-selling products in this market include 40 Gbps QSFP+ and 100Gbps QSFP28 ICs for active optical cables (AOCs) and optical transceiver modules.



The company is currently sampling driver and transimpedance amplifier (TIA) ICs for 200 Gbit/s short-reach and long-reach PAM4 Ethernet applications.

IDT will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common stock of GigPeak for $3.08 per share.

The boards of directors of both GigPeak and IDT have already unanimously approved the terms of the merger agreement. The companies expect to close the deal during the second calendar quarter of 2017.

— Brian Santo, Senior Editor, Components, T&M, Light Reading