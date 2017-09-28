& cplSiteName &

Telefónica & ADVA Trial 200G

9/28/2017
DUSSELDORF, Germany -- ADVA Optical Networking today announced that it has successfully completed a joint field trial of its FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) and OpenFabric(TM) technology in Telefónica Germany's live network. The innovative transport solution achieved disaggregated 100, 150 and 200Gbit/s connectivity over the mobile communication provider's existing 10Gbit/s line system. The high-density 1RU modular DCI technology successfully carried alien wavelengths across the national backbone infrastructure with no impact on live traffic, including error-free 200Gbit/s transmission over a 290km data path. The test demonstrated how the ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric(TM) creates an agile, flexible and highly scalable network, accelerating service availability and improving operational efficiency. It was conducted with the support of ADVA Optical Networking's Elite partner Axians.

"Demand for network capacity is spiraling and this joint field trial is a key part of our response. Its success demonstrates how ADVA Optical Networking's technology could help us to cost-effectively tackle the fierce growth in our customers' data requirements," said Holger Duhn, WDM senior architect, Telefónica Germany. "This trial shows that the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) has the potential to maximize the value of our deployed infrastructure. Without the need for a major network upgrade, we've succeeded in transporting ultra-high-capacity alien wavelengths at distances spanning more than 1,000km. The FSP 3000 OpenFabric(TM) creates an OTN cross-connect optical layer so that lower-speed services can be aggregated onto high-speed wavelengths. This level of flexibility will be instrumental as we look to efficiently provide our customers with the data rates they require."

The nationwide field trial involved Telefónica Germany's major metro hubs including Düsseldorf and Frankfurt. As well as transporting third-party 200Gbit/s wavelengths across 290km, the test also succeeded in transmitting disaggregated 100Gbit/s signals across 1,300km without the need for regeneration. What's more, 300Gbit/s capacity was achieved using ADVA Optical Networking's unique QuadFlex(TM) line card to combine two 150Gbit/s wavelengths operating at 8QAM within an optical super-channel. Designed for scalability and bandwidth optimization, the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform offers unrivalled efficiency. It delivers huge energy savings and, with its 1RU footprint, consumes less rack space than competing technology. Also key to the joint trial was the FSP 3000 OpenFabric(TM), an entirely new optical transport network (OTN) cross-connect design. It creates a distributed architecture optimized for the metro, enabling carriers like Telefónica Germany to simply and efficiently aggregate lower-speed services.

ADVA Optical Networking (Frankfurt: ADV)

