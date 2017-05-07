& cplSiteName &

Oracle Cloud Gets NetBonded to AT&T

Carol Wilson
7/11/2017
50%
50%

AT&T is addressing pent-up demand among its customer base by adding the Oracle Network Cloud Service - FastConnect to its AT&T NetBond for Cloud ecosystem, its 20th cloud participant. (See AT&T Adds Oracle Cloud to NetBond.)

"Over the past year, whenever we were talking to customers about NetBond, one of the most frequently asked questions was 'Do you have Oracle or when are you adding Oracle?' " Andy Daudelin, vice president of cloud and cloud networking, AT&T says in an interview, adding with a laugh that he's "happy we can finally say yes."

Competitively, the move lets AT&T keep up with competing options for connecting to Oracle Network Cloud Service - FastConnect including Verizon's Secure Cloud Interconnect and Equinix's Cloud Exchange, as well as Oracle's option to directly connect its edge routers with those of its enterprise customers.

The sun never sets on Oracle's shiny databases.
The sun never sets on Oracle's shiny databases.

The reason for the pent-up demand is likely that companies looking to move from on-premises Oracle databases to cloud-based options are going to be seeking performance and security options, Daudelin says, and those are key qualities of NetBond, which uses MPLS-based virtual private networking with the ability to burst or contract network bandwidth, and usage-based billing.

"Oracle is probably the premiere database provider on the planet and they serve many high-end customers -- they just announced a deal where AT&T is using them for some of our internal applications -- and typically, customers that are using them are very focused on performance and scale," he comments. "Secondly, as they have these large databases and they are trying to move some or all to the cloud, they need a network environment that can facilitate that."

Want to know more about the companies, people and organizations driving developments in the virtualization sector? Check out Virtuapedia, the most comprehensive online resource covering the virtualization industry.

Enterprises will continue to live in a hybrid environment for many years to come, Daudelin adds, and that is good news for NetBond growth into the foreseeable future. Even with the growth of software-defined WANs as an option, the burstability and usage-based cost for NetBond makes it an attractive option, he says.

"Because they can burst up to 5% over their contracted rate at no cost and they can burst frequently and heavily and only pay for what they use, that flexibility is an enabler of customers that are on that journey of migrating to the cloud," Daudelin says. "We see that driving a lot of usage and I see that continuing for a long time because customers will live in this hybrid world for a long time. "

AT&T is seeing impressive growth for NetBond in both the number of customers and their usage. Last year, the customer base grew 4X and the usage grew double that, Daudelin says.

"There are two dynamics that drive that," he comments. "Once a customer is on, they can connect to multiple clouds. And the second thing is, we are seeing customers use this as a vehicle to handle their migration to the cloud."

On the latter front, enterprises moving things -- such as Oracle databases -- from a dedicated data center into the cloud tend to either over-provision network services required and pay too much or under-provision and be hamstrung on performance. NetBond's burstability provides the flexibility to get started and pay for usage, he says.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

CALLING ALL CLOUD, NFV AND SDN COMPANIES:
Make sure your company and services are listed free of charge at Virtuapedia, the comprehensive set of searchable databases covering the companies, products, industry organizations and people that are directly involved in defining and shaping the virtualization industry.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Kicking off BCE 2017, Light Reading founder Steve Saunders lays blame for NFV's slow ramp-up and urges telecom to return to old-fashioned standards building and interoperability.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
LRTV Interviews
Colt's Services Chief on Digital Delivery
7|5|17   |   16:12   |   (0) comments

Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
LRTV Interviews
Colt Sales Exec on Services Trends
7|4|17   |   12:59   |   (0) comments

Colt's sales director for enterprise, James Kershaw, sheds some light on the services currently in demand and how network upgrades are influencing customer demand.
LRTV Interviews
How Colt Capitalized on SDN & NFV
7|3|17   |   13:41   |   (0) comments

Mirko Voltolini, VP of technology and architecture at Colt, talks about how SDN and NFV have impacted network operations and service development.
LRTV Custom TV
Clearing the Air on Cooling
7|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

Dave Smargon of AIRSYS explains how doing smart things with air handling and air conditioning can enable cable to take big steps in the right direction with respect to efficiency gains.
LRTV Interviews
Colt's CTO on Connecting the Cloud
6|30|17   |   17:21   |   (0) comments

Colt CTO Rajiv Datta talks about the impact of SDN and NFV, how data centers are now at the core of the telecoms ecosystem and how network and services evolution is being built around enterprise demands.
Shades of Ray
Catching Up With Colt
6|29|17   |   01:06   |   (0) comments

I visited Colt's headquarters in London to catch up with a quartet of execs about developments at the progressive network operator.
LRTV Custom TV
Viavi Explores the Latest Cable & Fiber Trends Within the CATV World
6|29|17   |     |   (0) comments

Viavi's Koji Okamoto discusses CATV technology and trends with Alan Breznick of Light Reading. From DOCSIS 3.1 deployment to the impact of Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), bringing fiber closer to the home, and leveraging DWDM technology for business services.
LRTV Interviews
Masergy: It's Time for SD-WAN Options
6|28|17   |   03:09   |   (0) comments

Paul Ruelas, director of network products for Masergy, explains how adding SD-WAN has changed the service mix for his company's customers. In some cases, the change is incremental, enabling more granular customer control. Masergy's newest version, SD-WAN Go, gives up some of those controls for a streamlined version targeting mid-sized customers with the most ...
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Hey Men of Silicon Valley, Stop Being Creepy!
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/5/2017
Where Internet TV Lost Its Way
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/5/2017
Dish, Amazon Talk Wireless Tie-Up – Report
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/6/2017
Eurobites: BT Calls in McKinsey to Stop the Rot
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 7/10/2017
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 7/5/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
Animals with Phones
Chipmunk Programmer Click Here
Needs a hoodie.
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.