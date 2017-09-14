& cplSiteName &

II-VI Intros Optical Line Subsystem for DCI

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
9/20/2017
50%
50%

PITTSBURGH -- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), a leading provider of solutions for optical networks, today announced the introduction of its Optical Line Subsystem platform for datacenter interconnects (DCI), which is optimized for direct-detect DWDM transceivers, including the new COLORZ-Lite™ 100G PAM4 based on the COLORZ® silicon photonics platform from Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI).

Cloud service providers require increasingly scalable, cost effective and power efficient solutions to meet the rapidly growing demand for DCI. II-VI’s Optical Line Subsystem multiplexes, amplifies and demultiplexes multiple wavelengths of COLORZ-Lite data streams to achieve a combined transmission rate of up to 4 Tb/s over a 20 km reach in a compact one rack unit (1RU) form factor. This capability offers cloud service providers and enterprise customers a cost optimized direct-detect DWDM solution for these distances.

“The COLORZ-Lite direct-detect DWDM technology enables cloud service providers to alleviate fiber exhaust resulting from the high usage of 100G grey optics,” commented Dr. Loi Nguyen, founder, SVP, Optical Interconnect, Inphi. “The key to achieving this is the II-VI Optical Line Subsystem technology, which enables the transport of direct-detect data streams at significantly lower cost points than any other competing solution.”

“We have been working closely with Inphi to design from the ground up a disaggregated Optical Line Subsystem that delivers disruptive performance at a low cost,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Vice President, Product Marketing and Strategy, Optical Communications Group. “We are uniquely positioned to deliver this high value solution due to our vertically integrated technology and market leadership in optical amplification, wavelength multiplexing and demultiplexing, tunable dispersion compensation, optical channel monitoring and fiber integrity monitoring.”

The II-VI Optical Line Subsystem and the COLORZ-Lite™ 100G PAM4 platforms will be jointly demonstrated at ECOC 2017 at Inphi’s booth #337.

II-VI will showcase new products at ECOC 2017 that are driven by advances in our materials and technology platforms. The product showcase will include differentiated subsystems solutions, highly compact optical amplifier solutions tailored to enable high bit-rate DWDM transceivers, novel embedded monitoring solutions for transport networks, as well as key devices and sub-assemblies for data center transceivers.

II-VI Inc.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Highlights: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Could the Connected Car Help Prevent Terrorism?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/15/2017
Cities Slam FCC on Broadband Proceedings
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/15/2017
Apple's New iPhones: No Gigabit LTE for You!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/14/2017
Close the Loop to Automate Service Assurance
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 9/14/2017
1 Million Pirate Set-Top Boxes Sold in the UK
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/20/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed