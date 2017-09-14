II-VI Intros Optical Line Subsystem for DCI

PITTSBURGH -- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), a leading provider of solutions for optical networks, today announced the introduction of its Optical Line Subsystem platform for datacenter interconnects (DCI), which is optimized for direct-detect DWDM transceivers, including the new COLORZ-Lite™ 100G PAM4 based on the COLORZ® silicon photonics platform from Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI).

Cloud service providers require increasingly scalable, cost effective and power efficient solutions to meet the rapidly growing demand for DCI. II-VI’s Optical Line Subsystem multiplexes, amplifies and demultiplexes multiple wavelengths of COLORZ-Lite data streams to achieve a combined transmission rate of up to 4 Tb/s over a 20 km reach in a compact one rack unit (1RU) form factor. This capability offers cloud service providers and enterprise customers a cost optimized direct-detect DWDM solution for these distances.

“The COLORZ-Lite direct-detect DWDM technology enables cloud service providers to alleviate fiber exhaust resulting from the high usage of 100G grey optics,” commented Dr. Loi Nguyen, founder, SVP, Optical Interconnect, Inphi. “The key to achieving this is the II-VI Optical Line Subsystem technology, which enables the transport of direct-detect data streams at significantly lower cost points than any other competing solution.”

“We have been working closely with Inphi to design from the ground up a disaggregated Optical Line Subsystem that delivers disruptive performance at a low cost,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Vice President, Product Marketing and Strategy, Optical Communications Group. “We are uniquely positioned to deliver this high value solution due to our vertically integrated technology and market leadership in optical amplification, wavelength multiplexing and demultiplexing, tunable dispersion compensation, optical channel monitoring and fiber integrity monitoring.”

The II-VI Optical Line Subsystem and the COLORZ-Lite™ 100G PAM4 platforms will be jointly demonstrated at ECOC 2017 at Inphi’s booth #337.

II-VI will showcase new products at ECOC 2017 that are driven by advances in our materials and technology platforms. The product showcase will include differentiated subsystems solutions, highly compact optical amplifier solutions tailored to enable high bit-rate DWDM transceivers, novel embedded monitoring solutions for transport networks, as well as key devices and sub-assemblies for data center transceivers.

II-VI Inc.