EdgeConneX, Telia Carrier Create Strategic Partnership

HERNDON, VA – EdgeConneX, specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, announces today a strategic partnership with Telia Carrier to bring access to the carrier’s network and interconnection points, reducing latency, and improving traffic flow and efficiency for end-users reliant on the Internet. As a result of the growing enterprise need to be in strategic edge locations worldwide, Telia will begin deploying its network in multiple facilities across EdgeConneX’s portfolio of 30 Edge Data Centers in 27 global markets. Apart from existing deployments in Detroit, Santa Clara and Portland, the first wave will include Boston, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Phoenix in the U.S., and Amsterdam in Europe.

The partnership between the companies is in response to ever increasing end-user demand for OTT (Over-the-Top) service delivery and a global sprint to the Edge by enterprise users in 2017. To create the full ecosystem needed to embrace the current and future demands of the marketplace, the partnership combines Telia Carrier’s leading global Internet backbone with EdgeConneX facilities that are strategically positioned nearest to network provider aggregation points. The result: higher levels of security and performance to end-users, while enabling the lowest possible latency for cloud, IoT and content – a single–hop access to local enterprise and consumer end-users.

“Telia Carrier is an ideal partner for EdgeConneX,” notes Clint Heiden, Chief Commercial Officer, EdgeConneX. “Their global IP backbone is highly regarded throughout the industry and is much sought-after by global MSOs, content providers, gaming companies and hyperscalers expanding throughout the world, and the IP connectivity that they bring is critical to our ecosystem. Furthermore, Telia Carrier, like EdgeConneX, believes in the momentum of the Edge creating a better user experience for those reliant on the cloud, gaming and delivery of big data. Our partnership further enables enterprises the ability to take advantage of new technologies and customer demands that require our global reach and local performance improvements.”

“Telia Carrier values the reputation, expertise and approach taken by EdgeConneX to data center infrastructure and management,” says Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier. “In particular, for many of our customers, especially cloud, application and gaming providers, the proximity of our network backbone to end-users is business critical. With EdgeConneX’s global reach and market leadership we can offer resilient, high-quality connectivity beyond our existing footprint.”

