& cplSiteName &

Data Center Interconnect for the Web-Scale Era

Sterling Perrin
11/7/2017
50%
50%

To address the tremendous bandwidth growth in cloud networking, the web-scale Internet companies -- including Google, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon -- have largely written their own playbooks in areas including data networking and telecom, hardware and software, and even standardization. In this blog, we discuss three key web-scale trends in data center interconnect (DCI): disaggregation in terminals, open line systems (OLSs) and 100G+ transponders.

Disaggregation is the separation of networking equipment into functional components and allowing each component to be individually deployed. Disaggregation runs counter to the functional convergence trend in optical equipment over the past two decades, in which vendors tightly coupled proprietary hardware and software together in advanced systems (such as packet optical transport). The web-scale-led disaggregation trend is breaking the convergence hold among traditional suppliers and their traditional telecom operator customers.

One prominent example of disaggregation in action is the Telecom Infra Project's (TIP's) Voyager Open Packet DWDM transponder platform, announced in November 2016. Based on merchant hardware and an open software architecture, Voyager includes a Broadcom Tomahawk packet-switching ASIC, Acacia AC400 DSP ASIC and an open software layer that decouples hardware from software, consistent with the principles of SDN. Voyager's trial progress has been rapid, including Equinix (US) Orange (France), MTN (South Africa) and Telia Carrier (pan-Europe). We can expect more major updates at MWC 2018.

Just like they are doing with the end terminals, web-scale providers are changing the way that optical line systems are designed and deployed for DCI. Optical line systems consist of wavelength multiplexers/demultiplexers, optical amplifiers and ROADMs, as well as the control/management of those components. Historically, the line system has been tightly coupled with the terminal systems so that both line and terminal are supplied by the same vendor, and other vendors' transponders don't work over someone else's optical line. The end-to-end optical network is a closed and proprietary system.

Some web-scale providers have concluded that decoupling the line from the terminals can yield major benefits for them moving forward -- thus extending the disaggregation concept of DCI to include the optical line system, as well the terminals. One of the main benefits of an open line system (OLS) is rapid technology adoption. Coherent detection and photonic integration (including silicon photonics) are leading to rapid innovation in transponders, while line systems evolve more slowly. Decoupling the line from the terminals allows service providers to advance through several generations of transponder technologies without having to change the line systems. The OLS also eliminates vendor lock-in, as service providers can buy their line systems and their transponders from different suppliers.

Microsoft has been one of the strongest proponents of the OLS. At OFC 2016, Microsoft presented results of a lab system emulation of an OLS running over 4,000km of fiber and representing its North American backbone network. Colorless, flexgrid ROADMs were used.

With DCI bandwidth continuing its rapid growth, channel capacity is at the heart of transponder/line-side priorities for webscale DCI. Within metro DCI, the weight of service provider spending is rapidly shifting to 100G and higher data rates as those rates become commercially available, all but eliminating the need for 10G in the DCI network.

DCI is not just about more bandwidth, and increasing the flexibility of available capacity is a critical requirement for the line. Web-scale providers' needs for greater flexibility have sped the availability of multiple modulation formats within transponders. Coherent transponders from many vendors now support multiple modulation formats, including BPSK, QPSK, 8QAM and 16QAM, as well as different options for forward error correction (FEC) coding and software programmability for setting functionality.

Coherent transmission provides the greatest capacity and modulation flexibility, but some web-scale providers are driving 100Gbit/s direct detect modulation formats for shorter-reach metro DCI applications. Direct detection lacks coherent's tremendous reach, but, on the plus side, direct detect cuts costs, size and power consumption compared to equivalent 100Gbit/s coherent systems. Given reach limitations, PAM4 is targeted at DCI applications less than 80km. Of special interest is PAM4 modulation (though other direct detect variants will likely surface as this application matures). At OFC 2017, Microsoft, ADVA and Inphi published a technical paper detailing results of a 4Tbit/s commercial system and line successfully delivering full capacity over an 80km link, using PAM4 modules.

Finally, we note the importance of optical testing in DCI, including turn-up and in-service testing. As the cloud becomes the primary model for enterprise applications and as the data center becomes the new central office in telecom, assuring availability and reliability of connections within and between data centers is essential for data center operators and their customers. This includes physical layer testing to ensure properly functioning fibers and connectors and protocol testing up to 400 Gbit/s to cover the proliferating options for modulation and standards. In addition, concepts of disaggregation, open hardware and open software appear first in DCI before spreading to broader applications. Thus, we see white box testing and verification as important for DCI today.

A new Heavy Reading-authored white paper entitled Data Center Interconnect for the Webscale Era provides additional information on this topic.

— Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading

This blog is sponsored by Viavi.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
The most recent Thought Leadership Council survey finds that while communications service providers (CSPs) are exploring numerous emerging technologies, most are heavily involved in machine learning.
Heavy Reading has just released a report on the coming automation age and how it will affect telecom industry ecosystems.
The future of 'optical white box' was a topic of discussion, debate and some confusion at Light Reading's recent NFV and Carrier SDN event in Denver.
Cable is well on the path to meeting 5G backhaul and small cell requirements; however, cable may face competition from mobile network operators (MNOs) and find challenges in technology and regulation limitations.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: AT&T Summit Embraces Risky Business
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Colt: Automation's 'Silent Killer' Is Poor Quality Data
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/2/2017
AT&T to Make 5G Network Available to First Responders Too
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/2/2017
Could Broadcom Possibly Absorb Qualcomm?
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/3/2017
Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Falls Apart (Again!)
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/6/2017
Heavy Reading: Common Data Models Unlikely
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/1/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Is There Something on My Head? Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives