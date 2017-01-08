Czech Republic’s CESNET Deploys Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform

MUNICH, Germany -- Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web-scale Internet operators, today announced that the CESNET has tested the Coriant Groove™ G30 Network Disaggregation Platform together with the CESNET developed Czech Light® family of advanced optical devices, to help advance testing of high-capacity, high-performance coherent optical transmission in its nationwide e-infrastructure. As part of its considered deployment and CESNET’s ongoing exploration of new technologies, Coriant and CESNET collaborated to successfully demonstrate bi-directional single lambda 200G transmission in a multi-site Data Center Interconnect (DCI) application.

CESNET develops and operates the Czech Republic’s e-infrastructure for science, research, and education. The nationwide broadband network connects universities and research institutions in all of the country’s major cities, and provides the reliable foundation for high-performance computer networks, computational grids, data storage and transfer, and collaborative working environments.

“Our e-infrastructure is designed to support extremely large volumes of data transfer among geographically-dispersed locations, and the ability to easily and cost-efficiently scale capacity is critical to meeting the connectivity needs of the research and education community,” said Josef Vojtìch, Head of Optical Networks Department, CESNET. “As we continue to advance the capabilities of our transport infrastructure, innovative solutions like the Coriant Groove G30 are helping us push the limits of current networking technologies and demonstrate new possibilities in high-capacity interconnect services.”

“Organizations like CESNET continue to be at the forefront of driving innovation in high-speed networking technologies,” said Zeljko Bulut, Product Management, Data Center Solutions, Coriant. “Our collaboration with CESNET validates the robust feature set of the Coriant Groove G30 solution and its ability to support scalable high-speed data center connectivity while reducing operations costs with industry-leading density and ultra-lower power consumption.”

The Coriant Groove™ G30 Network Disaggregation Platform is an innovative 1RU modular open transport solution for cloud and data center networks that can be equipped as a muxponder terminal solution and as an Open Line System (OLS) optical layer solution. Purpose-built for interconnectivity applications, the disaggregated Groove G30 delivers industry-leading density, flexibility, and low power consumption.

