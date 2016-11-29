Ciena Announces 3 Deals, 2 for DCI

HANOVER, Md. -- Ciena today announced three customer wins, two for its data center interconnect (DCI) platform and one for its Blue Planet V-WAN.

QTS Realty Trust, an international provider of data center, managed hosting and cloud services, is deploying Ciena's Waveserver stackable DCI platformto power its HyperConnect Platform. With this upgrade, QTS will provide its customers up to 400 Gb/s connectivity between its new Chicago data center and Lakeside Technology Center (350 East Cermak). The increase in capacity allows QTS to easily and more economically turn up new data connections – from 1G to 100G – for its customers who need larger or multiple low latency connections to its data centers.

Equinix, the global interconnection and data center company, will launch a new interconnect architecture at its new data center (SP3), in Santana de Parnaíba, SP. The Metro Connect will link IBXs SP2, in Tamboré, to SP3, in Santana de Parnaíba, enabling high-density connections with lower transmission costs. The new model will be supported by Ciena’s Waveserver, enabling capacity for up to 400 Gb/s in a compact 1-Rack-Unit system.

Southern Cross Cable Network, a supplier of international capacity to service providers in Australia and New Zealand, is leveraging Ciena’s Blue Planet V-WAN to support its recently introduced Gigaflex Elastic bandwidth-on-demand capability that makes trans-Pacific connectivity more accessible for its customers. This allows Southern Cross to flexibly and dynamically provide on-demand virtual network capabilities that enable its customers to quickly provision high-speed, high-capacity network resources whenever they need them. For example, a large enterprise customer can schedule an increase in service bandwidth in anticipation of a major event or during peak demand, and then decommission the connection once the event has concluded, and only pay for actual usage.

