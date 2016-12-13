& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Equinix Splashes Out in Slough

Paul Rainford
2/6/2017
50%
50%

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: TDC in the doldrums; fiber for Namur; ADVA targets climate change; UK boards lack IT expertise.

  • Equinix Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the California-based data center company, has bought IO UK's data center operating business in Slough, about 20 miles west of London. The facility will be renamed LD10 and hooked up to Equinix's existing data center campus (comprising LD4, LD5 and LD6) in the town. The deal, says Equinix, will add around 350 cabinets' worth of capacity to its portfolio and a total colocation space of approximately 3,340 cabinets once the facility is completely built out. IO UK generated revenues of approximately $1.4 million in the year to December 31, 2015, the last fully reported period. (See Equinix Buys IO UK's Slough Data Center.)

  • A disappointing set of fourth-quarter results at Denmark's TDC A/S (Copenhagen: TDC) has hastened the departure of Peter Trier Schleidt, its former senior executive vice president of TDC Operations and COO. He has been replaced on an interim basis by Andreas Pfisterer, an experienced executive who has previously held positions at Telefónica Germany, KPN Mobile International Network, E-Plus Mobilfunk and Sunrise Communications. TDC saw a year-on-year 10.4% decline in its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), with its domestic market proving particularly tough. Sequentially, the operator also lost 16,000 broadband subsribers during the quarter. TDC has also announced the sale of its TDC Hosting subsidiary to Maj Invest Equity, though financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

  • Belgium's Proximus has launched a "Fiber in Namur" project, which will see the operator accelerate the rollout of fiber to existing homes and businesses in and around the city. Proximus had already been rolling out fiber to new-builds in the area. The program forms part of a recently announced ten-year, €3 billion ($3.2 billion) investment in fiber rollout throughout the country. (See Eurobites: Proximus Invests €3B in Fiber Frenzy.)

  • Tunisie Telecom is set to offer broadband services of up to 300 Mbit/s using so-called "supervectoring" technology within the next two months, according to a report from local technology site Tunisie Haut Debit. Those services are being offered in advance of the launch of even faster services, to be offered in 2018, powered by G.fast technology. The North African operator announced in October 2016 that it had conducted successful trials of G.fast technology from Adtran Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTN).

  • UK cloud service provider Exponential-e Ltd. is touting a 10 GigE service for British businesses. The service costs from £2,000 ($2,500) a month, and the company is keen to point out that it is 400 times faster than what the UK government defines as "superfast" (24 Mbit/s).

  • Germany's ADVA Optical Networking (Frankfurt: ADV) is burnishing its green credentials by signing up to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which is aimed at tackling climate change. ADVA has committed to reduce its carbon emissions in line with internationally agreed efforts. SBTi now has the support of 200 organizations worldwide.

  • Colt Technology Services Group Ltd (London: COLT), the pan-European services provider, and Spain's Masmovil Group, have joined the the European Competitive Telecommunications Association (ECTA) , the body that represents more than 100 "challenger" telcos across Europe.

  • A study by Deloitte Development LLC has found that only 5% of UK companies in the FTSE 100 index say their boards include directors with cybersecurity expertise, Bloomberg reports, despite 87% of them citing digital attacks as a "principal" risk in annual reports.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    From The Founder
    Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Documentaries
    China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
    2|1|17   |   01:10   |   (0) comments

    Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
    Shades of Ray
    What to Expect at MWC 2017
    1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

    5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
    1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
    1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

    Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    SmartNICs & the Future of Network Virtualization
    1|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Netronome CEO Niel Viljoen talks with Light Reading's Steve Saunders about SmartNICs and the evolution of NFV in carrier and cloud networks.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Introducing the Next-Generation ONT (Optical Network Terminal) From Virtual Gateway Labs
    1|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

    Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
    1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

    Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Apple, Qualcomm Lock Horns Over Licensing
    1|24|17   |   01:07   |   (0) comments

    Industry giants clash over licensing fees.
    LRTV Interviews
    Heavy Reading: The Web-Scale View
    1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
    LRTV Custom TV
    Cisco's Cloud Scale Networking: Automation, Virtualization & Simplification
    1|18|17   |     |   (1) comment

    Cisco's Sanjeev Mervana outlines the latest innovations in networking technology at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
    LRTV Custom TV
    ADVA Talks Innovation & the Future of Networking
    1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Ray Le Maistre and Christoph Glingener, CTO of ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the current state of the industry, cooperation and collaboration, open innovation and the future of networking.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Cisco's Infinite Video Platform
    1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
    May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
    June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    A Photo Tour of CES 2017
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
    Hot Topics
    Pai Opposes Title II, FCC Alums Oppose Pai
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/31/2017
    Slack Makes Big Enterprise Push
    Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/31/2017
    Verizon on Verge of Enterprise Cloud Sale – Source
    Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/2/2017
    Snapchat's IPO Filing Reveals $500M Loss
    Iain Morris, News Editor, 2/3/2017
    Cisco Report: They're Coming for Your Servers
    Curtis Franklin, Security Editor, 2/1/2017
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
    Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
    Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
    Animals with Phones
    We Don't Remember How to Use Flip Phones Either... Click Here
    Latest Comment
    Live Digital Audio

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.