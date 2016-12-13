Eurobites: Equinix Splashes Out in Slough

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: TDC in the doldrums; fiber for Namur; ADVA targets climate change; UK boards lack IT expertise.
Equinix Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the California-based data center company, has bought IO UK's data center operating business in Slough, about 20 miles west of London. The facility will be renamed LD10 and hooked up to Equinix's existing data center campus (comprising LD4, LD5 and LD6) in the town. The deal, says Equinix, will add around 350 cabinets' worth of capacity to its portfolio and a total colocation space of approximately 3,340 cabinets once the facility is completely built out. IO UK generated revenues of approximately $1.4 million in the year to December 31, 2015, the last fully reported period. (See Equinix Buys IO UK's Slough Data Center.)
A disappointing set of fourth-quarter results at Denmark's TDC A/S (Copenhagen: TDC) has hastened the departure of Peter Trier Schleidt, its former senior executive vice president of TDC Operations and COO. He has been replaced on an interim basis by Andreas Pfisterer, an experienced executive who has previously held positions at Telefónica Germany, KPN Mobile International Network, E-Plus Mobilfunk and Sunrise Communications. TDC saw a year-on-year 10.4% decline in its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), with its domestic market proving particularly tough. Sequentially, the operator also lost 16,000 broadband subsribers during the quarter. TDC has also announced the sale of its TDC Hosting subsidiary to Maj Invest Equity, though financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.
Belgium's Proximus has launched a "Fiber in Namur" project, which will see the operator accelerate the rollout of fiber to existing homes and businesses in and around the city. Proximus had already been rolling out fiber to new-builds in the area. The program forms part of a recently announced ten-year, €3 billion ($3.2 billion) investment in fiber rollout throughout the country. (See Eurobites: Proximus Invests €3B in Fiber Frenzy.)
Tunisie Telecom is set to offer broadband services of up to 300 Mbit/s using so-called "supervectoring" technology within the next two months, according to a report from local technology site Tunisie Haut Debit. Those services are being offered in advance of the launch of even faster services, to be offered in 2018, powered by G.fast technology. The North African operator announced in October 2016 that it had conducted successful trials of G.fast technology from Adtran Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTN).
UK cloud service provider Exponential-e Ltd. is touting a 10 GigE service for British businesses. The service costs from £2,000 ($2,500) a month, and the company is keen to point out that it is 400 times faster than what the UK government defines as "superfast" (24 Mbit/s).
Germany's ADVA Optical Networking (Frankfurt: ADV) is burnishing its green credentials by signing up to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which is aimed at tackling climate change. ADVA has committed to reduce its carbon emissions in line with internationally agreed efforts. SBTi now has the support of 200 organizations worldwide.
A study by Deloitte Development LLC has found that only 5% of UK companies in the FTSE 100 index say their boards include directors with cybersecurity expertise, Bloomberg reports, despite 87% of them citing digital attacks as a "principal" risk in annual reports.
