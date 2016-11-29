EdgeConneX Puts Megaport SDN Fabric in Data Centers Nationwide

HERNDON, VA – EdgeConneX, specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, today announces that Megaport (USA), Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Megaport Limited, provider of Elastic Interconnection services, will deploy its SDN-based (Software Defined Network) elastic interconnection services in Edge Data Centers across North America and Europe. With Megaport, EdgeConneX’s enterprise customers will gain scalable, private and direct connections to the world’s most popular cloud service providers, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and more. As an increasing number of enterprises adopt cloud solutions, Megaport’s high-speed connectivity services within EdgeConneX EDCs will provide additional options for companies requiring the most direct, cost-effective, reliable and secure access to their preferred cloud-based platforms. This latest venture follows the successful deployment of Megaport’s SDN within EdgeConneX’s Portland EDC.

“By deploying Megaport’s dynamic and elastic interconnection platform throughout EdgeConneX’s global Edge Data Centers, we are leveling the playing field for today’s burgeoning enterprises that exist outside of core markets, while transforming previously underserved regions into prime connectivity points,” explains Clint Heiden, chief commercial officer, EdgeConneX. “Providing full access to the cloud, this latest partnership between EdgeConneX and Megaport will empower businesses to expand and innovate, leveraging the fastest and most secure cloud connectivity options available.”

“It’s important for enterprises to have readily available access to cloud services providers,” adds Nicole Cooper, EVP, North America, Megaport. “Megaport’s alliance with EdgeConneX is a major milestone in the mission toward enhanced connectivity at the Edge of the network, bringing direct cloud access where it’s needed most. Our advanced SDN [Software Defined Network] and robust provider ecosystem are driving cloud adoption throughout the enterprise community. With these tools, we are looking forward to providing EdgeConneX customers with the necessary means to achieve fast and reliable connectivity to mission-critical cloud services.”

EDCs are purpose-built for sophisticated users of space and power to enable the distribution of content, cloud and applications at the Edge. EdgeConneX’s facilities enable extremely high power densities and its simplified per kW pricing is designed to support the needs of the internet's fastest-growing users. Every EDC is capable of 20+kW per rack or cabinet and 600 watts per square foot. EdgeConneX’s national operating model and facilities are SOC 2 Type 2, PCI-DSS and HIPAA-certified annually. In addition, all EDC locations also offer fiber diversity, including network, building access, conduit system and carrier.

EdgeConneX Inc.

Megaport