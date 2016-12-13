EdgeConneX Adds Second Miami Data Center

HERNDON, VA – EdgeConneX , specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, today announces its second Edge Data Center (EDC) in Miami, Florida, one of the densest fiber routes in the country and a main interconnection location for traffic exchange with South and Latin America. The facility, located in Miami Gardens, just 10 miles north of the NAP of Americas, serves as a new gateway between markets while creating a business model that is built on transparency and consistency. This Miami Edge Data Center offers direct access to LATAM, South America and the Caribbean via dark and lit fiber for local EdgeConneX customers, including wireless carriers, service providers, Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), cloud providers and enterprises.

The new Miami EDC, offering high-density power in a highly redundant and reliable facility, offers up to 10MW, N+1 design and was deployed in conjunction with anchor tenants to ensure the most efficient placement of their content and applications. EdgeConneX has arrangements with multiple carriers for dark and lit fiber, as well as for out-of- band (OOB) signaling and dedicated internet access (DIA) at the Miami 2 EDC. The current list of carriers includes AT&T, CenturyLink, Comcast Business, Fiberlight, FPL FiberNet, NuVox, Windstream and XO Communications.

Located outside of the downtown Miami flood zone, the new Miami EDC is within 10 miles of Hollywood Beach and will provide a direct gateway to the region’s primary subsea cable landing station. This landing station provides low latency access to a number of subsea cables, including Americas II, BDNSi, COLUMBUS III, GlobeNet, MAYA-1, Mid-Atlantic Crossing (MAC) and SAm-1. EdgeConneX assures the most direct route, greater availability, and reduced latency and cost for customers that need connectivity to the subsea cables.

“This is an ideal time to expand EdgeConneX’s presence in Miami,” notes Don MacNeil, chief technology officer, EdgeConneX. “Other providers are running out of available space and power to service new customers or to meet the expansion requirements of existing customers. EdgeConneX selected this location in collaboration with customers and purpose-built the facility to offer better services and pricing than competitors. Our goal is to ensure that we are providing customers with diverse peering options, future scalability and a secure colocation facility that has the ability to deliver bandwidth- intensive content and applications with the lowest possible latency.”

