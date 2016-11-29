Digging Bluebird's Data Center

Bluebird Network, a Midwestern regional telco, dug down deep to locate its 30,000 square-foot data center. It located the facility 85 feet underground in a decommissioned limestone mine.

The underground location saves costs by providing natural climate control, and enhances security by making the equipment inaccessible from the surface.

Tod Murren, general manager of Bluebird Underground, talked with Light Reading about the advantages and challenges of building and operating a data center in a mine. Learn more here: doclink 729254.

And click the photo below for a slideshow that takes you inside the underground facility.

Getting Started Early stages of construction, 2003.

— Mitch Wagner, , Editor, Light Reading Enterprise Cloud