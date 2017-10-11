& cplSiteName &

Cisco Boosted by Rosier Outlook

Iain Morris
11/16/2017
50%
50%

Cisco shares received a boost during after-hours trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday after the vendor giant predicted that its long sales decline would come to an end in the next fiscal quarter.

Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) now expects revenues to increase by 1% to 3% in the three months to the end of January 2018, compared with the year-earlier period. Its quarterly revenues have shown a year-on-year decline for the past two years.

Investors were clearly encouraged by the outlook, with Cisco's share price up more than 5% at the time of publication, to $35.91, before markets opened today.

First-quarter results showed a 2% year-on-year drop in revenues, to $12.1 billion, but net income rose 3%, to $2.4 billion.

Like other hardware players, Cisco has been hit by a downturn in the market for Internet equipment and is under threat from new technology trends. It has thrived by selling boxes that combine dedicated hardware and software capabilities. But so-called "white box" companies are disrupting this business by developing software that will run on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers.

In response, Cisco has been trying to reinvent itself as a software and services company, largely through takeovers and partnerships, including a recent cloud tie-up with Google. While it still generates the bulk of its revenues from hardware sales, software and services continue to increase their share of the overall business.

Want to know more about cloud services? Check out our dedicated cloud services content channel here on Light Reading.

The company has started reporting sales around the five categories of infrastructure platforms, applications, security, services and "other."

Revenues from infrastructure platforms declined 4%, to $6.97 billion, despite growing interest in the recently announced "network intuitive" platform, an intent-based networking product designed to help customers run more automated networks. CEO Chuck Robbins said there are now 1,100 network intuitive customers, up from just 200 in the preceding quarter. (See Cisco Makes 'Intuitive' Bet to Reconquer Networks.)

Sales at the applications business rose 6%, to $1.2 billion, and those from security products were up 8%, to $585 million. There was a much smaller increase at the services business, with revenues up 1%, to $3.1 billion, while the "other" products category suffered a 16% decline, to $296 million.

Robbins said the update showed signs of good progress on strategy execution. "The network has never been more critical to business success," he said in a company statement. "Cisco is delivering more insights and intelligence as we help our customers build highly secure, intelligent platforms for digital business."

For more on Cisco's results, see this in-depth story on our sister site Enterprise Cloud News.

— Iain Morris, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Nokia Bell Labs & Verizon Stretch Fixed 5G to the Home
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/13/2017
OEMs: Reliance Jio Wants Only Your Software
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/10/2017
Broadband Fee Fight Gets Messy at the FCC
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 11/10/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Why Cats Don't Run Tech Support Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives