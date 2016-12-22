CenturyLink Deepens Ties to VMWare

MONROE, La -- CenturyLink, Inc. today announced it has expanded its global strategic collaboration with VMware to deepen the level of software-defined data center (SDDC) technologies available to enterprise customers. This collaboration will help preserve and enhance customer investments in on-premises data centers and extend strategic workloads and applications to the cloud. Customers will also be able to leverage VMware's technologies with CenturyLink's portfolio of network, managed hosting and cloud solutions.

"More companies are looking for service provider expertise in managing public and private cloud solutions in various hybrid IT models," said Bill Corbin, senior vice president of strategic partner alliances and channel operations, CenturyLink. "The expansion of our long-standing relationship with VMware benefits our customers through further enhancements to our cloud portfolio with deeper integration of VMware technologies."

CenturyLink and VMware have brought innovative solutions to the market to benefit business customers:

The CenturyLink Cloud is one of the largest VMware vSphere-based multi-tenant cloud environments in the world, delivering performance, usability, connectivity and manageability benefits to organizations.

The CenturyLink Dedicated Cloud Compute (DCC) service is one of the largest vSphere-based private cloud service offerings in the world, enabling modular scalability and architecture flexibility to customers seeking secure, auditable infrastructure as a service that can be tuned to enterprise workloads like SAP. This service will soon include software-defined data center (SDDC) features based on VMware NSX, VMware vSAN and VMware Cloud Foundation technologies.

CenturyLink has included VMware vCloud Air as part of its multi-cloud offerings since its launch in 2013.

CenturyLink's ElasticBox application management framework includes adaptors for VMware vCenter™, vCloud Director and vCloud Air, which enables CenturyLink's customers to receive services anywhere they need them.

CenturyLink's public and private cloud service offerings will be a showcase platform in the VMware vCloud Air Network cloud provider ecosystem.

"As business leaders map out a path to the cloud, they want simplicity, security and choice in how they consume and leverage IT services," said Geoff Waters, vice president, Global Service Provider Channel, VMware. "With a robust set of organizations utilizing VMware technologies, customers can benefit even further from CenturyLink's expertise in building, managing and securing cloud environments across critical workloads, hybrid infrastructure, and vital network links."

CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL)

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW)