Calix, Radisys Team Up on CORD Platform

HILLSBORO, OR. and PETALUMA, CA - Radisys Corporation the services acceleration company, and Calix, Inc., provider of Subscriber Driven Intelligent Access, today announced the delivery of an end-to-end cloud edge solution using commercially available systems and software compliant with the Residential Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter (Residential CORD or R-CORD) architecture, advancing SDN, NFV, and the cloud model into the service provider access network. This integrated turnkey access solution for R-CORD combines the CORD open software and hardware building blocks with Radisys’ OCP-based DCEngine platform and the carrier-grade Calix AXOS E9-2 Intelligent Edge System, featuring the recently announced AXOS OFx Connector with the open source vOLT-HA integration software as well as 10G PON converged fiber access (NG-PON2 and XGS-PON). By deploying the converged cloud edge solution in their last mile network, service providers can accelerate new service introduction while maintaining the highest quality of experience for their subscribers.

The shift to a subscriber-driven network, combined with rapid device proliferation and bandwidth intensive applications, is creating the need to rethink access network design. Service providers must address these challenges while balancing deployment, upgrade, and maintenance costs. Unlike traditional closed proprietary systems, forward-looking broadband access investment must embrace open software-controlled infrastructure that allows service providers to improve agility and lower costs, while accelerating new service revenue generation. The Radisys and Calix open CORD-based architecture provides a converged turnkey solution that delivers on the promise of one seamless, open network with Software Defined Access.

“CORD has captured wide interest in the industry as a preferred migration strategy architecture for service providers looking to bring datacenter economies and cloud agility to their networks,” said Shane Eleniak, vice president of systems products at Calix. “Calix and Radisys are committed to enabling these migrations at a pace that matches the preference of each service provider. The Calix/Radisys R-CORD POD takes advantage of the flexibility and modular architecture of our award-winning AXOS E9-2 Intelligent Edge System, AXOS OFx Connector, and vOLT-HA integration software. With this announcement, R-CORD has just made the leap from theory to reality. The combination of Radisys’ CORD expertise and the componentized architecture and native NETCONF/YANG interfaces and anySDN flexibility of the Calix AXOS platform has now delivered the world’s first commercially available R-CORD POD solution, and marks the beginning of a new era, bringing the promise of SDN into the access network.”

“As a CORD partner and premier systems integrator, Radisys is teaming with Calix to deliver a carrier-grade, turnkey R-CORD platform built with scalable open software and hardware systems,” said Bryan Sadowski, vice president, FlowEngine and DCEngine, Radisys. “Our successful integration of the vOLT-HA software with Calix’s commercialized next-gen passive optical network (PON) system and the R-CORD open source reference architecture on DCEngine infrastructure delivers an adaptable software-defined cloud platform for accelerating service innovations at the network edge. With commitment to open source platforms coupled with professional service integration expertise, Radisys is poised to carry out end-to-end integration and lifecycle management of R-CORD as a deployment-ready, scalable solution across the globe.”

Trials of the R-CORD solution running on Radisys’ OCP-based DCEngine hyperscale platform integrated with the Calix AXOS E9-2 Intelligent Edge System are currently underway with multiple tier-one service providers. As part of the field trials, Calix is providing the physical optical termination system, while the Radisys DCEngine 16U Integrated Rack, based on the OCP-ACCEPTED™ CG-OpenRack-19 specification, provides a multi-rack level network functions virtualization (NFVi) and container-based infrastructure necessary for hosting thousands of virtualized network functions (VNFs) and applications under open software-defined networking control.

