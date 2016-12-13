|
ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
2/7/2017
Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Case Study: Exponential-e Accelerates VPN Service Delivery and Automates IT Tasks Across Networking Technologies with Nuage Networks SD-WAN for Addressing Branch Network Complexity & Security How to get NFV Solutions to Market Faster and at Lower Risk Don’t Let Communications Tax Compliance Challenges Halt Innovation: Automation Keeps You Competitive The Tax Challenges of Accurately Identifying Customer Locations: For Communications Service Providers, There’s a Lot On the Line
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
SlideshowsA Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Slack Makes Big Enterprise Push Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/31/2017
Can We Outrun the AI Job-Apocalypse? Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/6/2017
Pai Opposes Title II, FCC Alums Oppose Pai Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/31/2017
Verizon on Verge of Enterprise Cloud Sale – Source Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/2/2017
Snapchat's IPO Filing Reveals $500M Loss Iain Morris, News Editor, 2/3/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Upcoming Webinars
February 7, 2017
Test & Measurement: Five Hot Buttons for 2017
February 8, 2017
Delivering OCP for SDN-Enabled Virtualized Data Centers
February 8, 2017
Testing High Speed Data Center Interconnects With PAM4 up to 400G
February 17, 2017
IBM Using AI to Enhance Operations & Create Opportunities in Telecom
February 21, 2017
How to Succeed in the New Age of Software-Defined WANs?
March 7, 2017
Understanding the SDN-Driven IP and Optical Renaissance
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Everyone Is So Busy These Days Click Here
Live Digital Audio